We've just shipped upgrades to one of the most important systems within Buildkite's infrastructure 😏

All of the emojis from the latest unicode specification can be used in Buildkite, such as 🦄, 🐿️, and skin tone modifiers:

👍🏿 \:+1\:\:skin-tone-6\:

👍🏾 \:+1\:\:skin-tone-5\:

👍🏽 \:+1\:\:skin-tone-4\:

👍🏼 \:+1\:\:skin-tone-3\:

👍🏻 \:+1\:\:skin-tone-2\:

👍 \:+1\:

See all the emojis we support (including custom ones like ) over on our GitHub Emojis repository

Our JavaScript Emoji Technology™ is now open source on GitHub including a Webpack loader and a ES6 string parser. Feel free to have a look to see how it all works 🕵

And don't forget… with great power, comes great 🌯