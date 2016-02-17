Shell-friendly job environment variables
If you’ve ever needed to re-run a job locally using the same environment variables that were used in a build, we’ve some good news: the Environment tab on each job now shows the values in a shell-friendly format for easy copy and pasting. 📄🐢
BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER="956"
BUILDKITE_COMMAND="echo \"Oh hai\""
We've also added a “Show
export Prefix” button which prefixes each line with bash’s
export builtin command, for easily re-running scripts or processes with those values:
$ export BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER="956"
$ export BUILDKITE_COMMAND="echo \"Oh hai\""
$ ./my-script.sh
Happy script debugging! 🕷️
Tim
All New Emojis! 👏🏿🤗
We've just shipped upgrades to one of the most important systems within Buildkite's infrastructure 😏
All of the emojis from the latest unicode specification can be used in Buildkite, such as 🦄, 🐿️, and skin tone modifiers:
👍🏿
\:+1\:\:skin-tone-6\:
👍🏾
\:+1\:\:skin-tone-5\:
👍🏽
\:+1\:\:skin-tone-4\:
👍🏼
\:+1\:\:skin-tone-3\:
👍🏻
\:+1\:\:skin-tone-2\:
👍
\:+1\:
See all the emojis we support (including custom ones like ) over on our GitHub Emojis repository
Our JavaScript Emoji Technology™ is now open source on GitHub including a Webpack loader and a ES6 string parser. Feel free to have a look to see how it all works 🕵
And don't forget… with great power, comes great 🌯
Keith
