About

Subprocessors

Last updated: April 7th 2025

At Buildkite, we are committed to data privacy and security. To deliver our services efficiently, we engage carefully selected third-party service providers, known as subprocessors, to process personal data that our customers may send us via the Buildkite Solution.

This page provides a list of our current subprocessors, the services they provide, and the locations where they process data. We review and update this list regularly to ensure transparency and compliance with data protection regulations.

If you wish to subscribe to subprocessor notifications, please email legal@buildkite.com.

Please note that Buildkite does not recommend that personal data be input into the Buildkite Solution as our products and services are designed to process code, not personal data.

Name and region Description of Activity Product(s)
Amazon Web Services, USA Cloud-based web hosting Pipelines, Test Engine, Package Registries, Mobile Delivery Cloud
Datadog, Inc., USA Logging and observability Pipelines, Test Engine, Package Registries, Mobile Delivery Cloud
Segment.io, Inc., USA Customer data platform Pipelines, Test Engine, Package Registries, Mobile Delivery Cloud
Namespace Labs, Inc., USA and EU Cloud based web-hosting - Compute Mobile Delivery Cloud
Clickhouse, Inc., USA Database Management Test Engine

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025