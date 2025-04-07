At Buildkite, we are committed to data privacy and security. To deliver our services efficiently, we engage carefully selected third-party service providers, known as subprocessors, to process personal data that our customers may send us via the Buildkite Solution.

This page provides a list of our current subprocessors, the services they provide, and the locations where they process data. We review and update this list regularly to ensure transparency and compliance with data protection regulations.

If you wish to subscribe to subprocessor notifications, please email legal@buildkite.com.

Please note that Buildkite does not recommend that personal data be input into the Buildkite Solution as our products and services are designed to process code, not personal data.