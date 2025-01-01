Agentic Workflows

Fast, AI-powered workflows at scale

Buildkite delivers what high-performing platform teams need: massive scale, adaptable workflows, and fine-tuned control. Our agentic workflow components give teams the flexible building blocks for AI-powered CI.

View the docs
MCP chip illustration

Agentic workflow components

Buildkite gives platform teams the flexibility to integrate AI across their entire CI workflow with our composable primitives. Run agentic pipelines that adapt in real-time, connect AI agents to your builds, and optimize build performance — all with complete control.

Buildkite MCP Server

Smart tools for smarter AI agents

Specialized tools that keep the conversation focused

Buildkite’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server lets you do more than just analyze build logs and test results. You can assess and fix failed builds, create and optimize pipelines, remove bottlenecks, maintain compliance, and more.

Our unique approach provides precision log access, full pipeline control, and enterprise authentication — enabling faster action, lower costs, and more accurate AI responses.

  1. Flexible deployment options — Choose between our local or remote server based on the needs of your workflow
  2. Specialized tools like our intelligent log engine convert logs to Apache Parquet and cache them, so agents only receive relevant context—improving speed, accuracy, and token efficiency.
  3. Identify performance bottlenecks and continuously improve with the MCP server to track real-time and historical performance data, find improvement opportunities, and keep your delivery processes running smoothly.
View the docs

Watch the demo

Learn about the MCP server

Model Providers

AI capabilities without the infrastructure overhead

Access LLM models directly in your pipelines without managing infrastructure, API complexity, or token procurement. Choose between Buildkite-hosted models or bring your own API keys for complete flexibility.

  1. Buildkite-hosted models lets us handle the hosting and API management of your LLM while you focus on building.
  2. Bring your own key to connect your existing LLM provider accounts directly to Buildkite for full control over usage and costs.
View the docs

Universal Pipeline Triggers

Initiate builds from any source

Universal triggers let you initiate pipelines from any source—API calls, webhooks, scheduled events, or custom integrations—giving platform teams complete control and flexibility over how and when workflows run.

  1. Trigger from anywhere with builds starting from third-party tools, internal systems, or AI agents without complex workarounds.
  2. Event-driven automation allows your infrastructure to react to events in real-time, not just Git commits.
  3. Complete control with fine-grained permissions to ensure only authorized sources can trigger specific pipelines.
View the docs

Examples

Using components in agentic workflows

Fix failing builds automatically

AI analyzes failures, generates fixes, and pushes corrections automatically so your team can ship faster without manual debugging cycles.

Automate pull requests from tickets

Trigger a Linear ticket to kick off a pipeline in response to an issue-label event that analyzes the requirements, generates code, and opens a pull request for review.

Review code from pull requests

Configure a pipeline to listen for PR events to run an AI agent that evaluates a PR and submits a code review as a comment.

Explore the examples

Resources

What's new in the Buildkite MCP server

What's new in the Buildkite MCP server

Read blog →
What AI is teaching us about CI

What AI is teaching us about CI

Read blog →
Agentic CI: Three practical examples

Agentic CI: Three practical examples

Read blog →

Frequently asked questions

Got a question that’s not on our list? Want a demo? Just want to chat? Get in touch.

Yes, it is! Our MCP server is fully open source and available on GitHub. Feedback and contributions are welcome.

MCP tools often pass API payloads directly to agents — but this creates problems in CI/CD scenarios, given how large and verbose build logs can be. To help keep token waste and context bloat to a minimum, our MCP tools convert logs to Apache Parquet format and cache them on demand, allowing agents to make more targeted queries and get back more focused and relevant results. See the MCP server documentation for details.

Not directly. Our docs are fully available in Markdown and kept up-to-date in Context7, but to use the Context7 MCP server, you'll need to install and configure it separately.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Get started View pricing
