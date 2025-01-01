Buildkite MCP Server

Buildkite’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server lets you do more than just analyze build logs and test results. You can assess and fix failed builds, create and optimize pipelines, remove bottlenecks, maintain compliance, and more.
Our unique approach provides precision log access, full pipeline control, and enterprise authentication — enabling faster action, lower costs, and more accurate AI responses.
- Flexible deployment options — Choose between our local or remote server based on the needs of your workflow
- Specialized tools like our intelligent log engine convert logs to Apache Parquet and cache them, so agents only receive relevant context—improving speed, accuracy, and token efficiency.
- Identify performance bottlenecks and continuously improve with the MCP server to track real-time and historical performance data, find improvement opportunities, and keep your delivery processes running smoothly.