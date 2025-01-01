- Resources
Buildkite Migration Services
Expert-guided CI/CD migrations to transform your development workflows.Download PDF
Why switch to Buildkite
Traditional CI/CD tools suffer from these core problems:
Slow builds that don’t scaleOther platforms struggle with the increased build volume from growing codebases.
Configuration constraintsComplex configuration formats that make simple workflow changes unnecessarily difficult.
Build environment trade-offsLimited customizations options with hosted solutions or full control self-hosted but with high maintenance.
Poor developer experienceComplex interfaces and slow feedback cycles lead to workarounds.
How Buildkite solves these problems?
Concurrency without limitsScale to thousands of concurrent builds without limit, allowing teams to handle AI-generated code volumes and large development teams.
Workflow flexibility with customizable pipelinesGenerate pipelines dynamically at runtime, build only what's changed, work in any language, and monitor progress with real-time streaming logs.
Hybrid architecture with complete controlRun builds on your own infrastructure while getting a modern cloud CI/CD experience, complete security control, and the ability to optimize hardware for your specific needs.
Developer-first experienceClean, intuitive interface with powerful customization that encourages adoption and best practices across engineering teams.
Real results from teams that switched to Buildkite:
- 70% faster builds: Elastic reduced pipeline time from 3 hours to 55 minutes
- 88% faster test cycles: Intercom reduced test time from 25 minutes to 3 minutes
- 50% reduced costs: Rippling saved 50% on infrastructure costs
What is our Migration Services offering?
Expert-guided CI/CD migrations. Seamless transitions.
Our Migration Services team works alongside your teams to offer strategies, best practices, and guidance to ensure a seamless migration to Buildkite. Our architectural expertise turns your migration into a performance upgrade, delivering dramatically faster builds and deployments.
Each migration is different. Our team is here to assist with
Pipeline translationComplete conversion of your existing pipelines to optimized Buildkite YAML, tailored to your specific requirements and architecture.
Architecture guidanceBest practice recommendations that maximize performance and reduce complexity in your new Buildkite setup.
Hands-on supportLive working sessions combined with ongoing async support to ensure smooth deployment and adoption.
Custom scripts and pluginsSupporting scripts, plugins, and integrations designed specifically for your workflow and technical environment.
Iterative refinementContinuous feedback integration as you test, optimize, and scale your migrated pipelines.
How do our Migration Services work?
Step-by-step assistance to help you switch with confidence
Our migration process is designed to be transparent, collaborative, and minimally disruptive to your current development workflow. Here's what working with Migration Services looks like:
- Discovery Call
- We start with a comprehensive walkthrough where you demo your current CI/CD setup and share your requirements. This helps us understand your unique environment, pain points, and migration goals.
- Proposal
- Based on our discovery session, we deliver a scope document that includes cost proposal with timelines tailored to your specific migration. No infrastructure access required—though read access to your repositories helps us work more efficiently.
- Direct Line to Support
- Once you're ready to proceed, we establish a dedicated Slack channel where all migration communication happens. This becomes your direct line to our migration experts throughout the project for any questions, big or small.
- Pipeline Optimization and Translation
- Our teams work with yours to optimize your existing pipelines for Buildkite, provide architecture feedback and translating any necessary helper scripts, plugins, or custom integrations your setup requires to Buildkite YAML.
- Architecture Guidance
- During the pipeline translations, we also provide architecture recommendations for optimizing your setup on Buildkite. This includes agent configuration strategies, pipeline organization, and performance optimization specific to your infrastructure and workflow requirements.
- Implementation Support
- We provide ongoing iteration support through your dedicated Slack channel and live Zoom sessions if needed, helping you test, refine, and optimize your migrated pipelines until they're running smoothly.
- Migration Completion
- Once everything is tested and optimized, we help you complete the migration and ensure your team is fully operational on Buildkite with improved performance and reliability. Migrations services comes with 12 months of premium support access for any post-migration help.
Can I self-service my migration?
Not ready for full-service migration? Test out Buildkite first.
There are multiple ways to switch to Buildkite and we encourage teams to transition at their own pace. Start a free Buildkite trial in minutes and use our free migrations tools and docs to get a rough, 1:1 YAML translation of pipelines from GitHub Actions, CircleCI and Bitbucket. It’s perfect to test out migrating a pipeline to Buildkite format.
How it works
Perfect for initial exploration—though you’ll want Migration Services for production-ready optimization.
FAQ
Migration timelines vary upon several factors. The complexity of the migration, the availability of the team, and their desired pace. Our migrations team can provide a detailed timeline after the discovery call.
No infrastructure access required. We work with your existing setup and deliver Buildkite-ready configurations. While read access to repositories helps us work more efficiently, it's completely optional.
We migrate from all major platforms including Jenkins, GitHub Actions, CircleCI, GitLab CI, Azure DevOps, TeamCity, and others. Our team has experience with both cloud-hosted and self-managed solutions.
Absolutely. We translate custom build scripts, deployment processes, and third-party integrations as part of the migration. If needed, we'll create custom plugins or helper scripts to maintain your existing workflows.
No problem. We offer guidance-only engagements where we provide advice, troubleshoot issues, and review your work. You can also start with our free self-service migration tool to explore the conversion process.
We provide post-migration support to ensure everything runs smoothly. Plus, Buildkite's support team is always available to help with any questions about the platform itself.
