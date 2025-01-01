CI/CD perspectives

  1. Resources
Articles

Sweaty Jenkins

12 minute read

Jenkins is free, but costs more than you think

Jenkins may be free, but managing Jenkins at scale certainly isn't. Here are four ways Jenkins may be costing you more than you realize.
Github Actions vs Jenkins

10 minute read

GitHub Actions vs. Jenkins: Which one's right for your team?

Choosing between GitHub Actions and Jenkins? Let our practical guide help you understand the key differences between these two CI/CD tools.
Costs of CI

6 minute read

The sneaky costs of CI apathy—and what top teams do about it

How normalized CI dysfunction can erode your engineering culture, and a few proven approaches to reversing the spiral.
Chart exploding

10 minute read

From scripts to software: Scaling beyond Jenkins with large monorepos

How high-velocity teams overcome the limits of Jenkins to scale their large monorepos by treating pipelines as software.
Jenkins logo in a bunch of puzzle pieces

9 minute read

Can Jenkins scale in the era of AI-assisted development?

Struggling to scale Jenkins as more code gets created with AI/ML tools? Learn how teams ship high volumes of code quickly with Buildkite.
Jenkins vs Buildkite

8 minute read

Buildkite or Jenkins: Choosing the right tool for you

Learn how Buildkite and Jenkins compare, with Buildkite striking the right balance between flexibility, convenience, and control.
Jenkins Alternatives

17 minute read

Alternatives to Jenkins: The top options in 2025

Compare Jenkins to other CI/CD tools, including CircleCI, GitHub Actions, GitLab, TeamCity, Bamboo, Bitbucket Pipelines, AWS CodePipeline, and Buildkite.
Alternatives to Jfrog Artifactory

10 minute read

Alternatives to JFrog Artifactory

Let our guide to some of the leading alternatives to Artifactory help you choose the best package-management solution for your team.
A screenshot of Buildkite Package Registries showing several supported package types.

7 minute read

Artifactory or Buildkite? Making the right choice for your team

A closer look at a few key differences between JFrog Artifactory and Buildkite Package Registries.

