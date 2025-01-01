CI/CD perspectives

- Resources
12 minute read
Jenkins is free, but costs more than you think
Jenkins may be free, but managing Jenkins at scale certainly isn't. Here are four ways Jenkins may be costing you more than you realize.
10 minute read
GitHub Actions vs. Jenkins: Which one's right for your team?
Choosing between GitHub Actions and Jenkins? Let our practical guide help you understand the key differences between these two CI/CD tools.
6 minute read
The sneaky costs of CI apathy—and what top teams do about it
How normalized CI dysfunction can erode your engineering culture, and a few proven approaches to reversing the spiral.
10 minute read
From scripts to software: Scaling beyond Jenkins with large monorepos
How high-velocity teams overcome the limits of Jenkins to scale their large monorepos by treating pipelines as software.
9 minute read
Can Jenkins scale in the era of AI-assisted development?
Struggling to scale Jenkins as more code gets created with AI/ML tools? Learn how teams ship high volumes of code quickly with Buildkite.
8 minute read
Buildkite or Jenkins: Choosing the right tool for you
Learn how Buildkite and Jenkins compare, with Buildkite striking the right balance between flexibility, convenience, and control.
17 minute read
Alternatives to Jenkins: The top options in 2025
Compare Jenkins to other CI/CD tools, including CircleCI, GitHub Actions, GitLab, TeamCity, Bamboo, Bitbucket Pipelines, AWS CodePipeline, and Buildkite.
10 minute read
Alternatives to JFrog Artifactory
Let our guide to some of the leading alternatives to Artifactory help you choose the best package-management solution for your team.