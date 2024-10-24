42 minutes
Cutting build time and cost at Persona by combining dynamic pipelines with Buildkite Test Engine
Mike Morgan
33 minutes
Learn the strategies Uber uses to keep their builds fast and the challenges they’ve faced along the way.
Mike Morgan
42 minutes
Learn how Rippling optimizes CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS spot instances, including cost evaluation, managing spot challenges, ensuring fast builds, and maintaining developer experience.
Mike Morgan
24 minutes
Learn how Uber keeps their CI/CD fast with over 1,000 daily commits in a monorepo with over 500k files and 50m LOC.
Xiaoyang Tan and Tyler French
29 minutes
Learn how Culture Amp adapts conventional CI/CD to the complexities of machine learning.
Andy MacKinlay
20 minutes
Discover how nib created scalable and efficient model training using dynamic CI/CD pipelines.
Dom Sammut
40 minutes
Learn about developer-friendly practices, choosing the right tools, and security implications to consider when building containers within containers.
Peter Buckley and James McShane
48 minutes
Learn about running secure CI/CD at scale, including types of CI/CD, security considerations, and Buildkite's approach to CI/CD security.
Daniel Ring and Mike Morgan
39 minutes
Mike Morgan
