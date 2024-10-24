  1. Resources
42 minutes

How Persona reduced flaky tests by 30% with Buildkite Test Engine

Cutting build time and cost at Persona by combining dynamic pipelines with Buildkite Test Engine

Mike Morgan

How Persona reduced flaky tests by 30% with Buildkite Test Engine

33 minutes

Monorepos at scale: Building CI for 1,000 daily commits at Uber

Learn the strategies Uber uses to keep their builds fast and the challenges they’ve faced along the way.

Mike Morgan

42 minutes

How Rippling reduced cost and improved developer experience by moving CI to Spot Instances

Learn how Rippling optimizes CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS spot instances, including cost evaluation, managing spot challenges, ensuring fast builds, and maintaining developer experience.

Mike Morgan

24 minutes

How Uber accelerates software delivery with fast, reliable, and scalable CI

Learn how Uber keeps their CI/CD fast with over 1,000 daily commits in a monorepo with over 500k files and 50m LOC.

Xiaoyang Tan and Tyler French

29 minutes

How Culture Amp uses DevOps techniques for reproducible machine learning

Learn how Culture Amp adapts conventional CI/CD to the complexities of machine learning.

Andy MacKinlay

20 minutes

How nib scales ML and conversational AI workflows

Discover how nib created scalable and efficient model training using dynamic CI/CD pipelines.

Dom Sammut

40 minutes

Building containers on Kubernetes: How to get unstuck

Learn about developer-friendly practices, choosing the right tools, and security implications to consider when building containers within containers.

Peter Buckley and James McShane

48 minutes

CI/CD Best Practices: What we've learned from over 1,000 customers

Learn about running secure CI/CD at scale, including types of CI/CD, security considerations, and Buildkite's approach to CI/CD security.

Daniel Ring and Mike Morgan

39 minutes

Secure CI/CD at Scale

Learn about running secure CI/CD at scale, including types of CI/CD, security considerations, and Buildkite's approach to CI/CD security.

Mike Morgan

