Buildkite Pipelines

Buildkite powers the most demanding and sophisticated software companies in the world.

Deliver faster, at any scale

Effortlessly scale your build infrastructure on-demand, without limits.

Run faster with massive concurrency

Connect as many agents as you need to blast through workloads—there’s no limit on concurrency. Scale your build infrastructure in real time.

Leave the orchestration to us

Buildkite’s highly available SaaS control plane orchestrates your builds, at any scale. No more managing controllers or worrying about uptime.

Visualisation of Buildkite hybrid platform

Scale confidently with operational controls

Monitor, control, and visualize all your pipelines in one place with Buildkite’s intuitive dashboard. Set agent limits, specify compute types for each job, and take action from metrics that show the health and performance of your pipelines.

A screenshot of the Buildkite dashboard showing live metrics for an agent queue

Streamline monorepo builds

Map code boundaries to your pipelines so you only build what’s changed. Avoid slow builds and reduce costs when using large monorepos.

The ability for Tinder to deliver software quickly and consistently is a strategic priority. To support our business, we require a software delivery system that can handle our scale and adapt to our unique requirements. Buildkite’s Scale-Out Delivery Platform was the standout choice for us. It’s not just a solution for today; it’s an investment in our long-term strategy.

Aaron He
Senior Engineering Manager at Tinder

Create and fine-tune your workflows

Construct CI/CD pipelines tailored specifically to your business, and adapt your build environment in real time.

Customize pipelines, your way

Build workflows that scale with your team’s needs using flexible components. Easily adapt pipelines with templates and step overrides to fit evolving requirements.

Pipeline visuals with a confirmation step before proceeding and unnecessary steps skipped.

React and adapt at runtime

Modify workflows on the fly using any programming language. React to events in real time without writing thousands of lines of YAML. 

#!/bin/bash

set -eu
echo "steps:"

# Generate a step for each dir in specs/

find specs/* -type d | while read -r D; do
  echo "  - command: \"$D/test.sh\""
  echo "    label: \"$(basename "$D")\""
done

# A deploy step only if it's the master branch

if [[ "$BUILDKITE_BRANCH" == "main" ]]; then
  echo "  - wait"
  echo "  - command: \"echo Deploy!\""  
  echo "    label: \":rocket:\""
fi

Optimize for peak performance

Continually improve performance using Buildkite’s adaptable components, including open source build agents, life-cycle hooks, and plugins to fine-tune your CI/CD workflows.

A visual displaying various components being composed to improve performance.

Build anywhere

Choose where and how pipelines run-for each step of the build. Build agents can be self-hosted in your cloud environment or on-prem, or hosted by Buildkite with optimized solutions for macOS and Linux.

:kubernetes: Kubernetes
:aws: AWS
:googlecloud: Google Cloud
:buildkite: Self-hosted agents
:mac: Mac hosted agents
:linux: Linux hosted agents

Buildkite's Scale-Out Delivery Platform provides us the scalability and flexibility we need to address the unique software delivery challenges we face, empowering our engineering teams to innovate and deliver value swiftly without getting bogged down by complexity. We’ve halved our build times with Buildkite.

Shesh Patel
Engineering Manager II

Secure your most valuable data

Maintain strict security and compliance policies across your teams.

Embed security into your pipelines

Create paved roads that add governance and security checks without extra complexity in workflow definitions.

Buildkite, CircleCI, Jenkins, and GitHub Actions logos

Own the build environment

Self-host the open-source Buildkite agent in your own environment to retain full control and keep your code and secrets within your security perimeter.

A screenshot of a terminal running `buildkite agent start`

Set security boundaries

Use fine-grained permissions and boundaries to separate and isolate workflows based on organization requirements.

A diagram showing secure boundaries between private projecs and open source repositories using Buildkite clusters

Boost developer impact

Developer-friendly UI and rich feedback capabilities help your team innovate faster.

Know what’s happening, anywhere

Buildkite’s advanced visualization tools empower developers to analyze build dependencies, timelines, and bottlenecks. Rich logs and emoji-laden annotations provide instant feedback.

A screenshot of the Buildkite dashboard showing a series of Pipelines for an organization

Build with flexible primitives

Model workflows with simple step types, customize the open-source agent, and integrate your tools with lightweight plugins.

Work in any language

Dynamic pipelines and lifecycle hooks let you define pipelines and control agent behavior using the language of your choice. Avoid lengthy and static YAML files. 

#!/usr/bin/env ruby

require "json"
require "net/http"

sequence_a_number = rand(300_000) # An arbitrarily high, but defined A-Number in the Online Encyclopedia of Integer Sequences

uri = URI("https://oeis.org/search")
params = {
  fmt: "json",
  q: sequence_a_number.to_s.rjust(6, "0")
}
uri.query = URI.encode_www_form(params)

res = Net::HTTP.get_response(uri)
resp = JSON.parse(res.body)

results = resp["results"]
raise "No results found" if results.empty?

name = results.first["name"]
data = results.first["data"]

# shell out to the buildkite agent to set our environment variables
system("buildkite-agent", "env", "set", "SUPER_SECRET_SEQUENCE_NAME=#{name}", "SUPER_SECRET_SEQUENCE_DATA=#{data}")

Frequently asked questions

Got a question that's not on our list? Want a demo? Just want to chat? Get in touch.

A build agent runs on your infrastructure or on Buildkite-hosted compute, and runs one build job at a time. You can run as many agents as you want, in the same or separate queues, and Buildkite will coordinate the work between them. Agents can be securely and reliably deployed across different networks and environments.

No, you set your own limits with self-hosted agents. Buildkite handles upwards of 100,000 concurrent agents from some customers.

Yes! All new organizations get a 30-day free trial of the Pro plan to try the key features. See Pricing for all the details on the plans.

Buildkite provides an SLA of 99.95% uptime and a status page to track any incidents.

Resources

Monorepo vs. polyrepo: How to choose

Read blog →
Getting started guide

Read docs →
How Rippling reduced cost and improved developer experience by moving CI to Spot Instances

Watch webinar →

Start delivering software the way you want

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

