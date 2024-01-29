  1. Resources
Upcoming AWS Meetup

Reimagining Software Delivery: The Future of GenAI and DevOps with AWS and Buildkite

Join us for an exclusive fireside chat and happy hour where we delve into how software delivery is transforming to support AI-assisted coding in the Generative AI era.

AWS Summit Sydney 2024

AWS Summit Los Angeles 2024

Buildkite presenter Mike Morgan with Uber engineering team members discussing monorepos at scale, as Uber builds a CI system to handle 1,000 daily commits

33 minutes

Monorepos at scale: Building CI for 1,000 daily commits at Uber

Learn the strategies Uber uses to keep their builds fast and the challenges they’ve faced along the way.

Headshot of Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan
Buildkite presenter Mike Morgan with Rippling team members discussing reducing infrastructure cost through moving CI to AWS spot instances

42 minutes

How Rippling reduced cost and improved developer experience by moving CI to Spot Instances

Learn how Rippling optimizes CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS spot instances, including cost evaluation, managing spot challenges, ensuring fast builds, and maintaining developer experience.

Headshot of Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan
Dom Sammut from NIB Insurance presenting a webinar on scaling Machine Learning and Conversational AI workflows using Buildkite

20 minutes

How nib scales ML and conversational AI workflows

Discover how nib created scalable and efficient model training using dynamic CI/CD pipelines.

Headshot of Dom Sammut

Dom Sammut
