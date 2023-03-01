Releases
Q1 2024 Release Introducing Buildkite hosted agents
You asked for managed CI/CD, and now it’s here. Choose to run pipelines on self-hosted or Buildkite-hosted agents.
December 2023 Release CI/CD in 2023, by the numbers
It was a big year. And you got a lot done! We’re proud to support you and want to share our insights and new features.
September 2023 Release Incoming. Package delivery.
Our September Release comes with a big bang—sharing key features for our new product Buildkite Packages, together with new improvements across our platform.
June 2023 Release Take control
With powerful security, governance, and insight updates, you’re more in control of your CI/CD than ever.
March 2023 Release Enterprise-grade CI/CD for everyone
Native Kubernetes support, OIDC, Flaky Test Tracker, and a range of security enhancements.
