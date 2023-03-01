With security, flexibility, and control top-of-mind, this release brings together our latest platform updates to uplevel your CI/CD workflows.
Run Buildkite agents within Kubernetes clusters.
Leverage your team’s experience by running your CI on the same compute platform as your production services.
Extend your CI system with tools from one of the most popular container orchestration ecosystems.
Represent your Buildkite pipeline steps as Kubernetes Pods.
Now with OpenID Connect support and new enterprise-grade security features.
Securely exchange identities with federated systems.
We’ve achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance!
Explore organization change events in your existing AWS monitoring suite.
Prompt your users to re-authorize when their origin changes.
Specify the interval by which users must re-authenticate with SSO.
Restrict API access to IP addresses and CIDR block ranges you trust.
Nominate a contact at your organization to receive critical security updates.
API access token descriptions are now displayed on API access audit logs.
Track your flaky tests and organize your agents with Clusters.
See at-a-glance which tests are least reliable in the Test Analytics UI and via a new REST API endpoint.
Use Build Matrices within plugins and agent query rules.
Set up rules which automatically retry jobs based on their exit signal.
OIDC tokens, Kubernetes experimental support, Environment API, and much more.
Organize and categorize your agents based upon workload.
Understand your billable platform usage by pipelines and test suites.
Extend your Buildkite experience with the agent environment API and new plugins.
Set job environment variables from any language in plugins and hooks.
Expose pipeline secrets stored in Hashicorp Vault to use directly in pipeline steps.
Cache ephemeral files between builds in different backends including Amazon S3.
Display Buildkite build status updates in your GitLab dashboard.
Functional updates to improve your workflows
Organize and categorize Pipelines with tags.
Identify bottlenecks in builds by visualizing the timeline of each build step.
A redesign focused on readability, with improved IA and visual design.
A refined design surfaces the most important context when reviewing builds.
View insights about failed tests by going directly from jobs to Test Analytics.
Foundational UI and UX improvements throughout the platform.
We’re constantly improving our product by shipping enhancements, fixes, and features. Take a look at what we’ve shipped so far this year.
|Feature
|Access to test suite from an individual job
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Re-add an org to API access token after revocation
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|MinIO support for artifact buckets
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Show pipeline UUID in settings page for API integration
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Customize commit statuses on GitHub Enterprise
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Add descriptions on API tokens
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Allow `soft_fail` to be set for trigger jobs
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Updates to Python test collector
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Update empty states for tabs
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Updates to Swift test collector
|( Test Analytics )
|Feature
|Agent release v3.45.0
|( Agent )
|Fix
|Full screen empty states show filter with current information
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Upgrade artifact glob handling in agent to support negation and bracketing
|( Agent )
|Feature
|Provide group step ID, label and key in job environments
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Disable public access ACLs for managed secret buckets in Elastic Stack
|( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
|Enhancement
|Update empty states for lists
|( Test Analytics )
|Fix
|Partial payments listed on incomplete invoices
|( Pipelines )
|Feature
|Agent release v3.44.0
|( Agent )
|Fix
|Upload pipeline steps asynchronously for greater reliability
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Support for c7gn, m7g, and r7g instance type classes with arm64 AMI in Elastic Stack
|( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
|Fix
|Create build dialog closing on smaller viewports
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Dismissible first run banner
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Use new Buildkite fail icon in Test Analytics
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Updates to .NET test collector
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Updates to JavaScript test collector
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Add 6px border radius on page header chart backgrounds
|( Test Analytics )
|Fix
|Add icon consistency for trigger job rows
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Limit test suite names to 150 chars to match the limit on org names
|( Test Analytics )
|Fix
|Fix styles for cancelled jobs
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Make non-clickable cards different to clickable cards in the page header stats
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Updates to Ruby test collector
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Hide location box when no location exists
|( Test Analytics )
|Fix
|Fix group steps tooltip colliding with scroll container
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Ignore runs/uploads/executions where the Git commit SHA is "HEAD" when detecting flaky tests
|( Test Analytics )
|Fix
|Fix suite summary card UI glitches
|( Test Analytics )
|Fix
|Truncate first line of errors in collapsed state
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Recognize macOS Ventura in agent tags
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Truncate long test names, show full on hover
|( Test Analytics )
|Fix
|Update count in tabs when adding new members and pipelines
|( Test Analytics )
|Fix
|Add line break to overflow titles in activity chart hover
|( Test Analytics )
|Fix
|Fix squished duration numbers
|( Test Analytics )
|Feature
|Agent release v3.43.1
|( Agent )
|Feature
|Agent release v3.43.0
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Publish linux/arm64 Docker images for agent
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Handle locked jobs when using --acquire-job
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Push Elastic Stack access logs to Cloudwatch for Linux instances
|( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
|Enhancement
|Set navigation max width to 1600px
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Design unification between Pipelines and Test Analytics
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Updates to Elixir test collector
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Updates to Rust test collector
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Add underline to table links on hover
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Standardize timestamp across Test Analytics
|( Test Analytics )
|Feature
|Agent release v3.42.0
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Style tweaks for tables
|( Test Analytics )
|Feature
|GitHub merge queues tutorial
|( Documentation )
|Feature
|New and updated documentation for new features, enhancements
|( Documentation )
|Enhancement
|Underlying platform enhancements to improve Test Analytics performance
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Introduce an embedded status page for insights into agent state
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Introduce tabs to other pages in the Test Analytics UI
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Style updates to run and test execution page
|( Test Analytics )
|Fix
|Introduced new hook for agent startup
|( Agent )
|Feature
|Handle long-lost agent disconnections gracefully
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Provide option for encrypting EBS volumes in Elastic Stack
|( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
|Enhancement
|Upgrade Elastic Stack to Docker Compose v2
|( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
|Fix
|Improve agent environment parsing with `env` command
|( Agent )