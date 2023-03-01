March 2023 Release

We’re building enterprise-grade CI/CD for everyone.

With security, flexibility, and control top-of-mind, this release brings together our latest platform updates to uplevel your CI/CD workflows. 

Now shipping

Native Kubernetes support

Run Buildkite agents within Kubernetes clusters.

Understood

Leverage your team’s experience by running your CI on the same compute platform as your production services.

Flexible

Extend your CI system with tools from one of the most popular container orchestration ecosystems.

Idiomatic

Represent your Buildkite pipeline steps as Kubernetes Pods.

Security

Building the most secure CI on the planet

Now with OpenID Connect support and new enterprise-grade security features.

OpenID Connect support

Securely exchange identities with federated systems.

SOC 2 Type II compliant

We’ve achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance!

Export audit logs to EventBridge

Explore organization change events in your existing AWS monitoring suite.

Session IP address pinning

Prompt your users to re-authorize when their origin changes.

SSO session duration

Specify the interval by which users must re-authenticate with SSO.

API IP/CIDR allowlist

Restrict API access to IP addresses and CIDR block ranges you trust.

Dedicated security contacts

Nominate a contact at your organization to receive critical security updates.

API access token description on logs

API access token descriptions are now displayed on API access audit logs.

Build and test

Your build and test processes, elevated

Track your flaky tests and organize your agents with Clusters.

Flaky Test Tracker

See at-a-glance which tests are least reliable in the Test Analytics UI and via a new REST API endpoint.

Increased Build Matrix support

Use Build Matrices within plugins and agent query rules.

Signal in automatic retry rules

Set up rules which automatically retry jobs based on their exit signal.

Agent v3.45.0 release

OIDC tokens, Kubernetes experimental support, Environment API, and much more.

Clusters

Organize and categorize your agents based upon workload.

Usage breakdown

Understand your billable platform usage by pipelines and test suites.

Agent and ecosystem

Customizing your Buildkite workflows, made simpler

Extend your Buildkite experience with the agent environment API and new plugins.

Agent Environment API

Set job environment variables from any language in plugins and hooks.

Hashicorp Vault plugin

Expose pipeline secrets stored in Hashicorp Vault to use directly in pipeline steps.

Cache plugin

Cache ephemeral files between builds in different backends including Amazon S3.

GitLab plugin

Display Buildkite build status updates in your GitLab dashboard.

Buildkite platform

Our UI, uplifted

Functional updates to improve your workflows

Pipeline tags

Organize and categorize Pipelines with tags.

Waterfall build view

Identify bottlenecks in builds by visualizing the timeline of each build step.

Documentation redesign

A redesign focused on readability, with improved IA and visual design.

Build usability improvements

A refined design surfaces the most important context when reviewing builds.

View in Test Analytics

View insights about failed tests by going directly from jobs to Test Analytics.

Design uplift

Foundational UI and UX improvements throughout the platform.

And so much more

We’re constantly improving our product by shipping enhancements, fixes, and features. Take a look at what we’ve shipped so far this year.

Feature Access to test suite from an individual job ( Pipelines )
Fix Re-add an org to API access token after revocation ( Pipelines )
Enhancement MinIO support for artifact buckets ( Agent )
Enhancement Show pipeline UUID in settings page for API integration ( Pipelines )
Fix Customize commit statuses on GitHub Enterprise ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Add descriptions on API tokens ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Allow `soft_fail` to be set for trigger jobs ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Updates to Python test collector ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Update empty states for tabs ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Updates to Swift test collector ( Test Analytics )
Feature Agent release v3.45.0 ( Agent )
Fix Full screen empty states show filter with current information ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Upgrade artifact glob handling in agent to support negation and bracketing ( Agent )
Feature Provide group step ID, label and key in job environments ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Disable public access ACLs for managed secret buckets in Elastic Stack ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Update empty states for lists ( Test Analytics )
Fix Partial payments listed on incomplete invoices ( Pipelines )
Feature Agent release v3.44.0 ( Agent )
Fix Upload pipeline steps asynchronously for greater reliability ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Support for c7gn, m7g, and r7g instance type classes with arm64 AMI in Elastic Stack ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Create build dialog closing on smaller viewports ( Pipelines )
Fix Dismissible first run banner ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Use new Buildkite fail icon in Test Analytics ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Updates to .NET test collector ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Updates to JavaScript test collector ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Add 6px border radius on page header chart backgrounds ( Test Analytics )
Fix Add icon consistency for trigger job rows ( Pipelines )
Fix Limit test suite names to 150 chars to match the limit on org names ( Test Analytics )
Fix Fix styles for cancelled jobs ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Make non-clickable cards different to clickable cards in the page header stats ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Updates to Ruby test collector ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Hide location box when no location exists ( Test Analytics )
Fix Fix group steps tooltip colliding with scroll container ( Pipelines )
Fix Ignore runs/uploads/executions where the Git commit SHA is "HEAD" when detecting flaky tests ( Test Analytics )
Fix Fix suite summary card UI glitches ( Test Analytics )
Fix Truncate first line of errors in collapsed state ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Recognize macOS Ventura in agent tags ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Truncate long test names, show full on hover ( Test Analytics )
Fix Update count in tabs when adding new members and pipelines ( Test Analytics )
Fix Add line break to overflow titles in activity chart hover ( Test Analytics )
Fix Fix squished duration numbers ( Test Analytics )
Feature Agent release v3.43.1 ( Agent )
Feature Agent release v3.43.0 ( Agent )
Enhancement Publish linux/arm64 Docker images for agent ( Agent )
Enhancement Handle locked jobs when using --acquire-job ( Agent )
Enhancement Push Elastic Stack access logs to Cloudwatch for Linux instances ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Set navigation max width to 1600px ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Design unification between Pipelines and Test Analytics ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Updates to Elixir test collector ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Updates to Rust test collector ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Add underline to table links on hover ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Standardize timestamp across Test Analytics ( Test Analytics )
Feature Agent release v3.42.0 ( Agent )
Enhancement Style tweaks for tables ( Test Analytics )
Feature GitHub merge queues tutorial ( Documentation )
Feature New and updated documentation for new features, enhancements ( Documentation )
Enhancement Underlying platform enhancements to improve Test Analytics performance ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Introduce an embedded status page for insights into agent state ( Agent )
Enhancement Introduce tabs to other pages in the Test Analytics UI ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Style updates to run and test execution page ( Test Analytics )
Fix Introduced new hook for agent startup ( Agent )
Feature Handle long-lost agent disconnections gracefully ( Agent )
Enhancement Provide option for encrypting EBS volumes in Elastic Stack ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Upgrade Elastic Stack to Docker Compose v2 ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Improve agent environment parsing with `env` command ( Agent )

