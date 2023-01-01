  1. Resources
Elastic

Elastic improves Kibana CI/CD run time by 70% after switching to Buildkite Pipelines

Elastic decreased pipeline run time from 3 hours to 55 minutes while improving developer experience and decreasing costs by migrating to Buildkite.

Accelerating Intercom’s development: harnessing Buildkite for rapid, reliable CI/CD

Intercom significantly improved developer productivity and deployment speed by using Buildkite, reducing test times from 25 minutes to 3 minutes and enabling 150 daily deployments with enhanced reliability and control.

Intercom
↘85%
Reduction in test times
4,000,000
Job minutes per month

How PagerDuty leverages Buildkite for 20% faster incident resolution

PagerDuty accelerated deployment and reduced incident resolution time by 20% with Buildkite.

PagerDuty
99%
Percent of production builds on Buildkite
1,000,000
Number of builds, Jan–Oct 2023

Swift CI shift: How REA Group reduced team setup time by 80% with Buildkite

Buildkite enabled REA Group to cut setup time from weeks to days, reduce ops overhead, and accelerate builds, empowering their engineering teams to innovate efficiently.

REA Group
120,000
Builds per month
↘80%
Reduction in team setup time

Shopify’s scaling success: dramatically reducing build times amidst massive engineering growth

Shopify, a leading global ecommerce platform, reduced build times to under 5 minutes, and grew its engineering team by 300% by switching to Buildkite.

Shopify
8,000
Active pipelines
300,000,000
Jobs run Jan–Oct 2023

