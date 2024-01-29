Resources

Buildkite presenter Mike Morgan with Uber engineering team members discussing monorepos at scale, as Uber builds a CI system to handle 1,000 daily commits

33 minutes

Monorepos at scale: Building CI for 1,000 daily commits at Uber

Learn the strategies Uber uses to keep their builds fast and the challenges they’ve faced along the way.

Buildkite presenter Mike Morgan with Rippling team members discussing reducing infrastructure cost through moving CI to AWS spot instances

42 minutes

How Rippling reduced cost and improved developer experience by moving CI to Spot Instances

Learn how Rippling optimizes CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS spot instances, including cost evaluation, managing spot challenges, ensuring fast builds, and maintaining developer experience.

Dom Sammut from NIB Insurance presenting a webinar on scaling Machine Learning and Conversational AI workflows using Buildkite

20 minutes

How nib scales ML and conversational AI workflows

Discover how nib created scalable and efficient model training using dynamic CI/CD pipelines.

Elastic improves Kibana CI/CD run time by 70% after switching to Buildkite Pipelines

Elastic decreased pipeline run time from 3 hours to 55 minutes while improving developer experience and decreasing costs by migrating to Buildkite.

Elastic
Cut cost
Cloud infrastructure spend reduced by nearly three quarters.
Accelerated build times
Improved productivity
Developers have faster feedback loops, can troubleshoot independently, and spend more time on high-value work.
5 minute read

Introducing the Scale-Out Delivery Platform: Software Delivery for the AI era

Move beyond traditional CI/CD. Learn how the world's leading software companies address the complex challenges of modern software delivery at AI scale.

10 minute read

The Delivery First Mindset

"If you think about delivery as part of the product you're building, and you have the right platform, you will win," says Buildkite CEO Keith Pitt.

12 minute read

Build Systems in the Age of AI-assisted Coding

AI-assisted coding tools have upended how software developers work. Learn how build systems are impacted, and what you can do to adapt to AI scale.

3 minute read

Visualize your CI/CD pipeline on a canvas

Discover Buildkite's new build canvas. Visualize CI/CD pipelines, decode dependencies, and troubleshoot faster with an interactive DAG. Try it now!

13 minute read

How Uber halved monorepo build times with Buildkite

Discover how Uber uses dynamic CI pipelines, containerization, and queuing to improve developer productivity and code quality at scale with Buildkite.

Jenkins logo in a bunch of puzzle pieces

9 minute read

Can Jenkins scale in the era of AI-assisted development?

Struggling to scale Jenkins as more code gets created with AI/ML tools? Learn how teams ship high volumes of code quickly with Buildkite.

