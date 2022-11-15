Today, we’re excited to introduce the Buildkite Scale-Out Delivery Platform . This new platform marks a significant evolution in our product offering, moving beyond traditional CI/CD to address the complex challenges of modern software delivery at AI scale.

The software development landscape has undergone a seismic shift, with AI-assisted coding, multi-platform applications, and demands for faster release cycles pushing traditional delivery systems to their limits. These changes have introduced levels of complexity and scale challenges that current CI/CD tools weren't designed to handle.

Here at Buildkite, we’ve had the privilege of powering many of the world’s leading software companies, including Airbnb, Uber, Shopify, Slack, Canva, and many more. These companies have moved beyond traditional CI/CD and have standardized on our platform to transform their software delivery capabilities. The Scale-Out Delivery Platform Buildkite announced today embodies the best practices, patterns, and capabilities used by world-class engineering teams and makes them accessible to enterprises of all sizes.

What is Scale-Out Delivery?

Our Scale-Out Delivery Platform ensures that teams can build, test, and deploy software at any scale—whether you're managing complex pipelines, handling thousands of parallel tests, or securely managing software packages. It’s a solution designed for teams that want to move quickly without compromising on quality. But what exactly do we mean by "Scale-Out Delivery"? Scale-Out Delivery is the required approach that allows companies to scale and adapt their software delivery processes across four critical dimensions:

Scale-Out Concurrency provides engineering teams with near-limitless parallelization, resulting in significantly faster build times and efficient processing of thousands of daily commits across massive codebases. Scale-Out Components can be assembled into a delivery system tailored to businesses’ needs, using an open-source build agent that keeps customers’ proprietary code and secrets secure from any third parties, including Buildkite. Scale-Out Compute enabled by hybrid architecture gives users unmatched flexibility and fine-grained choice regarding where and how pipelines run, such as self-hosted in the cloud, multi-cloud, or on-premises. Scale-Out Workloads support all software delivery workloads and use cases with a single comprehensive platform.

Buildkite: Delivering at Scale

With today’s announcement, the Buildkite Scale-Out Delivery Platform now includes four core products: Buildkite Pipelines and three new capabilities with Buildkite Test Engine, Buildkite Package Registries, and Buildkite Mobile Delivery Cloud. These products can be used independently, but together, they provide a powerful, unified solution for delivering software for any use case—from AI/ML workloads to mobile app development.

Buildkite Pipelines: Orchestrating Workflows at Any Scale

Buildkite Pipelines is at the heart of our platform. It’s an advanced, scalable workflow orchestration engine that powers software delivery for companies of all sizes. With Pipelines, you can automate your entire delivery process, from code commit to production, with the flexibility to customize each stage to your needs.

We’ve built Pipelines to scale effortlessly, handling even the most complex workflows with ease. By using scalable and adaptable components, Pipelines gives you complete control over how your software moves from development to deployment, allowing your team to innovate and ship faster.

Buildkite Test Engine: Deliver Confidently

Testing can often be a bottleneck in the delivery process. Overall test time and flaky tests can kill build times—especially with large codebases and merge queues. Buildkite Test Engine scales as your testing needs grow, ensuring you maintain the velocity you need while increasing confidence.

Today we’re excited to introduce Buildkite Test Engine, which includes real-time flaky test management to keep pipelines moving, intelligent test splitting to dramatically reduce test time, and test ownership and assignment to drive accountability and quick resolution.

Buildkite Package Registries: Speed Up Builds, Lock Down Security

Buildkite Package Registries is a powerful new solution for managing software artifacts securely and efficiently at scale. Package Registries offers the fastest package indexing on the market, making software packages available in seconds, not hours. It’s designed to integrate seamlessly with your existing workflows, giving you complete control over your software assets.

Today we’re excited to introduce Buildkite Package Registries, which includes SLSA level 1 signing and supply chain traceability, which helps prevent vulnerabilities before they enter builds; policy-based use of upstream registries and packages, which ensures that developers can only access pre-approved and certified code in their builds; and upstream registry mirroring caches dependencies so builds aren’t stalled while waiting for downloads.

Buildkite Mobile Delivery Cloud: Supercharge Mobile App Delivery

Mobile app delivery faces many challenges, including making apps for multiple platforms and form factors, rapid development cycles, and meeting strict app store requirements. To address these, we’re excited to introduce Buildkite Mobile Delivery Cloud.

This preconfigured, high velocity environment accelerates mobile app delivery by up to 10x with build agents running on the latest Mac M2 Pro and AMD Zen4 hardware, and advanced, tiered caching and workload offloading. And it provides all the tools developers require, including package management, test optimization, and software supply chain security, all in a fully integrated developer flow. We’re excited about the potential this new product brings to mobile teams who need speed, security, and reliability when building apps for iOS and Android.

A Platform Built for the Future

At Buildkite, we believe that software delivery should be fast, flexible, and scalable—no matter the size of your team or the complexity of your workload. Our new Scale-Out Delivery Platform brings together the tools, patterns, and best practices used by world-class engineering teams and makes them available to enterprises everywhere.

From eliminating bottlenecks in large engineering teams to supporting AI/ML workloads and mobile app development, the Buildkite Scale-Out Delivery Platform is built to handle it all. And because it’s infinitely scalable and customizable, you can tailor it to meet the specific needs of your organization, whether you’re running in the cloud, on-premises, or across hybrid environments.

To see the Buildkite Scale-Out Delivery Platform in action, watch the video below.

Get Started with Buildkite

We’re excited to see how you use the Buildkite Scale-Out Delivery Platform to power your software delivery. Whether you’re looking to streamline your testing, manage your software packages securely, or accelerate mobile app development, Buildkite has the tools you need to move fast and stay ahead of the curve.