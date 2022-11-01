We're excited to share that Buildkite has successfully maintained its SOC 2 Type 2 certification in 2024, building upon our SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 certifications achieved in 2022.

For those unfamiliar with these certifications, a SOC 2 Type 1 assessment examines Buildkite's internal controls at a specific point in time. The Type 2 certification provides an even greater level of assurance by evaluating how our internal controls perform over an extended period.

In our latest SOC 2 report, which you can request access to here, we've expanded the scope of our audit to include Package Registries and Test Engine (formerly Test Analytics), alongside our Pipelines service.

Buildkite remains firmly committed to maintaining a safe and secure platform for our customers. Our next SOC 2 report will cover a full year audit period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, and will be available mid-next year.

If you have any questions regarding the SOC 2 report, please don't hesitate to contact us at trust@buildkite.com.