“ Buildkite’s adaptable Scale-Out Delivery Platform is a game-changer for us at Kasada. We’ve been able to easily integrate our software license entitlement system directly with Buildkite Package Registries, giving us high-speed and secure software distribution built directly into our software delivery system. With these capabilities, we’ve been able to focus on what we do best—building our core product—and bring it to market faster than ever before.”

Chin Godawita Engineering Lead at Kasada