Buildkite Package Registries

Speed up builds, lock down security

Buildkite Package Registries secures your supply chain and eliminates bottlenecks with co-located packages for faster builds and deployments across any ecosystem.

NPM
Docker
RubyGems
Debian
Maven
PyPy
Helm
Rpm
Alpine

Secure your supply chain

Eliminate untrusted code with software supply chain visibility and controls.

Block untrusted code

Keep your pipeline safe from malicious or unverified code. With strict checks and secure practices, only trusted code reaches production.

Approve and control upstream packages

Give developers fast access to cached upstream registries while controlling which packages are approved, ensuring only certified versions are used in builds.

Eliminate vulnerable dependencies

Actively prevent weak links in your supply chain by tracing and stopping vulnerabilities before they enter your builds.

Buildkite’s adaptable Scale-Out Delivery Platform is a game-changer for us at Kasada. We’ve been able to easily integrate our software license entitlement system directly with Buildkite Package Registries, giving us high-speed and secure software distribution built directly into our software delivery system. With these capabilities, we’ve been able to focus on what we do best—building our core product—and bring it to market faster than ever before.

Chin Godawita
Engineering Lead at Kasada

Accelerate build times

Never wait. Always access the latest packages instantly.

Rapid access to internal builds

Get newly built packages to developers faster with optimized indexing and parallel processing, ensuring immediate availability.

Store packages where you build

Slash latency by co-locating packages in your own cloud—AWS, Google Cloud, or Azure—for faster, more efficient access.

Cache upstream packages for instant use

Minimize build latency by caching upstream dependencies so your builds never wait for re-downloads.

Do more with fewer tools

Consolidate your packages to reduce your collection of tools.

Every package, one place

Support all major package formats with a unified solution, including NPM, Apt, Maven, RPM, RubyGems, PyPI, Helm, Alpine, Docker, and more.

All operations, one place

Manage and secure your supply chain from a single platform with permissions across all asset types.

Any workflow, one place

Push packages from any CI/CD tool in any development workflow: Buildkite Pipelines, GitHub Actions, Jenkins, CircleCI, and more.

Buildkite Package Registries overview

Buildkite Package Registries overview

Getting started guide

Getting started guide

OIDC guide

OIDC guide

