Buildkite Package Registries secures your supply chain and eliminates bottlenecks with co-located packages for faster builds and deployments across any ecosystem.
Eliminate untrusted code with software supply chain visibility and controls.
Keep your pipeline safe from malicious or unverified code. With strict checks and secure practices, only trusted code reaches production.
Give developers fast access to cached upstream registries while controlling which packages are approved, ensuring only certified versions are used in builds.
Actively prevent weak links in your supply chain by tracing and stopping vulnerabilities before they enter your builds.
“ Buildkite’s adaptable Scale-Out Delivery Platform is a game-changer for us at Kasada. We’ve been able to easily integrate our software license entitlement system directly with Buildkite Package Registries, giving us high-speed and secure software distribution built directly into our software delivery system. With these capabilities, we’ve been able to focus on what we do best—building our core product—and bring it to market faster than ever before.”
- Chin Godawita
- Engineering Lead at Kasada
Never wait. Always access the latest packages instantly.
Get newly built packages to developers faster with optimized indexing and parallel processing, ensuring immediate availability.
Slash latency by co-locating packages in your own cloud—AWS, Google Cloud, or Azure—for faster, more efficient access.
Minimize build latency by caching upstream dependencies so your builds never wait for re-downloads.
Consolidate your packages to reduce your collection of tools.
Support all major package formats with a unified solution, including NPM, Apt, Maven, RPM, RubyGems, PyPI, Helm, Alpine, Docker, and more.
Manage and secure your supply chain from a single platform with permissions across all asset types.
Push packages from any CI/CD tool in any development workflow: Buildkite Pipelines, GitHub Actions, Jenkins, CircleCI, and more.
