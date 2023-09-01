What is an agent? A build agent runs on your infrastructure, and runs one build job at a time. You can run as many agents as you want, in the same or separate queues, and Buildkite will coordinate the work between them. Agents can be securely and reliably deployed across different networks and environments.

How are job minutes calculated? Job minutes are calculated per-second, starting from when an agent starts running a command step until the step completes. They are calculated the same way regardless of the CPU or memory on the agent running the job, so you can run powerful agents at no extra cost. Each paid user includes additional job minutes for the entire organization. You can see your total daily job minutes on your organization’s Usage page.

Will I be charged for artifact storage? Build artifact storage is free of charge, and build artifacts are retained for six months.

What happens after I sign up? When you sign up, you start on a 30-day trial of the Business plan. After 30 days, you’ll be automatically switched to a Free account. You can also upgrade or switch plans at any time on your billing page.

How are test executions tracked? Every time a test is run within your suite, its result is recorded as a test execution for further investigation and analysis. You can see your total count for test executions on your Usage page. Test executions are tracked in the same way regardless of the time they take to complete, or any annotations, so you can include as much detail as needed.

How much do you charge for parallelism? There is no extra charge for running builds in parallel, or parallelism within a build (such as parallelizing tests across 100 jobs). For example, distributing a one hour test suite into 60 one-minute-long parallel jobs costs the same as running a single one hour job.

Will I be charged for log retention? Job logs are retained for 30 days on the Developer plan, and can be retained indefinitely on Enterprise plans.