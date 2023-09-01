NewIncoming. Package delivery. Our September Release shares key improvements and announces a brand new Buildkite product

Developer

Free

5,000
Job minutes/month 
100,000
Test executions/month 
Team

$9/userper month

20,000
Job minutes/month+ 5,000 per user
250,000
Test executions/month+ 50,000 per user
Business

$19/userper month

40,000
Job minutes/month+ 12,500 per user
500,000
Test executions/month+ 50,000 per user
Enterprise

$35/userper month (minimum 30 users)

100,000
Job minutes/month+ 25,000 per user
1,000,000
Test executions/month+ 50,000 per user
Open source

Buildkite is free for open source projects. Sign up for our Developer plan, if you need additional usage or inclusions, contact us and we’ll be happy to help.

Non-profits & charities

We offer heavy discounts for non-profit and charity organizations using Buildkite. Contact us to see how we can help you.

Plan comparison

Developer

Team

Business

Enterprise

Price

Free

$9/user

per month

$19/user

per month

$35/user

per month

Job minutes5,000/month

20,000/month

+ 5,000 per user

40,000/month

+ 12,500 per user

100,000/month

+ 25,000 per user

ConcurrencyUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimited
Test Executions100,000/month

250,000/month

+ 50,000 per user

500,000/month

+ 50,000 per user

1,000,000/month

+ 50,000 per user

User limitUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimitedMinimum 30
Build retention90 days1 year1 year1 year
Single sign on
Teams permissions
GitHub Enterprise support
Bitbucket Server support
Job Retries report
Priority email support
Member permissions
SCIM, custom SAML & ADFS
Pipeline templates
Historical build exports
Private log storage
Audit logging
API access audit
User activity audit
Invoice payment
Consolidated billing

Our enterprise plan options are available for companies that require the highest level of features and support.

Premium Support inclusions

  • 24/7 on-call emergencies
  • Quarterly roadmap review
  • 99.95% Uptime SLA
  • Technical Account Manager
  • And more...

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an agent?

A build agent runs on your infrastructure, and runs one build job at a time. You can run as many agents as you want, in the same or separate queues, and Buildkite will coordinate the work between them. Agents can be securely and reliably deployed across different networks and environments.

How are job minutes calculated?

Job minutes are calculated per-second, starting from when an agent starts running a command step until the step completes. They are calculated the same way regardless of the CPU or memory on the agent running the job, so you can run powerful agents at no extra cost. Each paid user includes additional job minutes for the entire organization. You can see your total daily job minutes on your organization’s Usage page.

Will I be charged for artifact storage?

Build artifact storage is free of charge, and build artifacts are retained for six months.

What happens after I sign up?

When you sign up, you start on a 30-day trial of the Business plan. After 30 days, you’ll be automatically switched to a Free account. You can also upgrade or switch plans at any time on your billing page.

How are test executions tracked?

Every time a test is run within your suite, its result is recorded as a test execution for further investigation and analysis. You can see your total count for test executions on your Usage page. Test executions are tracked in the same way regardless of the time they take to complete, or any annotations, so you can include as much detail as needed.

How much do you charge for parallelism?

There is no extra charge for running builds in parallel, or parallelism within a build (such as parallelizing tests across 100 jobs). For example, distributing a one hour test suite into 60 one-minute-long parallel jobs costs the same as running a single one hour job.

Will I be charged for log retention?

Job logs are retained for 30 days on the Developer plan, and can be retained indefinitely on Enterprise plans.

Can existing customers switch to the new plans?

If you’d like to discuss transitioning to the new pricing plans, or have any questions at all, please email support@buildkite.com or talk to your Enterprise Customer Success Manager.

