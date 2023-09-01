We make it easy to orchestrate any workflow on your own compute
Free
$9/userper month
$19/userper month
$35/userper month (minimum 30 users)
Buildkite is free for open source projects. Sign up for our Developer plan, if you need additional usage or inclusions, contact us and we’ll be happy to help.
We offer heavy discounts for non-profit and charity organizations using Buildkite. Contact us to see how we can help you.
Developer
Team
Business
Enterprise
|Price
Free
$9/user
per month
$19/user
per month
$35/user
per month
|Job minutes
|5,000/month
|20,000/month
+ 5,000 per user
|40,000/month
+ 12,500 per user
|100,000/month
+ 25,000 per user
|Concurrency
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Test Executions
|100,000/month
|250,000/month
+ 50,000 per user
|500,000/month
+ 50,000 per user
|1,000,000/month
+ 50,000 per user
|User limit
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Minimum 30
|Build retention
|90 days
|1 year
|1 year
|1 year
|Single sign on
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Teams permissions
|✓
|✓
|GitHub Enterprise support
|✓
|✓
|Bitbucket Server support
|✓
|✓
|Job Retries report
|✓
|✓
|Priority email support
|✓
|✓
|Member permissions
|✓
|SCIM, custom SAML & ADFS
|✓
|Pipeline templates
|✓
|Historical build exports
|✓
|Private log storage
|✓
|Audit logging
|✓
|API access audit
|✓
|User activity audit
|✓
|Invoice payment
|✓
|Consolidated billing
|✓
Our enterprise plan options are available for companies that require the highest level of features and support.Speak with our team →
A build agent runs on your infrastructure, and runs one build job at a time. You can run as many agents as you want, in the same or separate queues, and Buildkite will coordinate the work between them. Agents can be securely and reliably deployed across different networks and environments.
Job minutes are calculated per-second, starting from when an agent starts running a command step until the step completes. They are calculated the same way regardless of the CPU or memory on the agent running the job, so you can run powerful agents at no extra cost. Each paid user includes additional job minutes for the entire organization. You can see your total daily job minutes on your organization’s Usage page.
Build artifact storage is free of charge, and build artifacts are retained for six months.
When you sign up, you start on a 30-day trial of the Business plan. After 30 days, you’ll be automatically switched to a Free account. You can also upgrade or switch plans at any time on your billing page.
Every time a test is run within your suite, its result is recorded as a test execution for further investigation and analysis. You can see your total count for test executions on your Usage page. Test executions are tracked in the same way regardless of the time they take to complete, or any annotations, so you can include as much detail as needed.
There is no extra charge for running builds in parallel, or parallelism within a build (such as parallelizing tests across 100 jobs). For example, distributing a one hour test suite into 60 one-minute-long parallel jobs costs the same as running a single one hour job.
Job logs are retained for 30 days on the Developer plan, and can be retained indefinitely on Enterprise plans.
If you’d like to discuss transitioning to the new pricing plans, or have any questions at all, please email support@buildkite.com or talk to your Enterprise Customer Success Manager.
