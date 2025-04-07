1. Service Level Agreement
This Service Level Agreement (“SLA”) outlines minimum performance metrics, service availability commitments, and support processes that apply to Buildkite’s products and services ("Services"). Unless otherwise agreed by Buildkite and Customer, this SLA is applicable to all customers with active Buildkite subscriptions. This SLA forms part of the Buildkite ToS between Customers and Buildkite. Remedies provided for in this SLA are the sole remedies available to Customer for failure of Buildkite to meet its Monthly Uptime Commitment.
Capitalised terms or technical terms not defined in section 5 below have the meaning ascribed in the ToS or Buildkite documentation (as applicable).
2. Service Level Tiers
Buildkite has two levels of support for the Service:
- Standard Support, which is provided to all customers who have not purchased Premium Support as part of the Service; and
- Premium Support, which is provided to customers that have purchased Buildkite Premium Support.
3. What does each support level provide?
|Standard
|Premium
|Platform Uptime Commitment
|99.95%
|99.95%
|Hosted Agents Commitment
|99.5%
|99.5%
|Community and forum support
|✅
|✅
|Dedicated Technical Account Manager
|❌
|✅
|Private support Slack Channel
|❌
|✅
|Emergency Pager
|❌
|✅
|Priority support
|❌
|✅
|Monthly check-ins
|❌
|✅
|Service Credits
|❌
|✅
|Support times
|As reasonable having regarding to priority levels
|Monday – Friday 9am - 5pm in CET, PST and AEST
|Response times
|A. Critical Priority
|24 hours
|30 minutes by email or slack
|B. Moderate Priority
|48 hours
|4 hours by email or slack
|C. Low Priority
|5 Business Days
|6 hours by email or slack
4. Service credits
- Service Credits
-
In the event that the Buildkite Platform and Pipelines Service
does not meet the Platform Uptime Commitment, Premium
Customers whose Service was affected are eligible for the
following Service Credits:
Platorm Uptime Commitment Service Credit Percentage Less than 99.95% but equal to or greater than 99.0% 2% Less than 99% but equal to or greater than 97% 5% Less than 97% but equal to or greater than 95% 7% Less than 95% 10%
-
In the event that Buildkite Hosted Agents does not meet the
Hosted Agents Commitment, Premium Customers whose Service was
affected are eligible for the following Service Credits in:
Hosted Agents Commitment Service Credit Percentage Less than 99.5% but equal to or greater than 99.0% 2% Less than 99% but equal to or greater than 97% 5% Less than 97% but equal to or greater than 95% 7% Less than 95% 10%
- Claiming Service Credits
-
To submit a Service Credit claim, Customers must email
support@buildkite.com. Service Credit requests must be
received by Buildkite no later than five calendar days’
following the month for which the claim is being made.
Requests must include:
- Customer’s name and account contact information;
- The dates and times in which it is claimed that the Service did not meet the relevant Uptime Commitment; and
- Request logs and other information necessary to help Buildkite determine the validity of your Service Credit request.
- Credits will be applied to the next invoice following such request.
- Service Credits are a Customer’s sole remedy under the Agreement for failure for the service to meet Monthly Uptime Commitments.
- Reports
The Company will update the Status Page to reflect unplanned service interruptions as soon as reasonably possible after the interruption has occurred. The Company will update the Status Page within 24 hours.
5. Definitions
|Term
|Meaning
|Critical Priority
|Major severity issues in which Buildkite operations are completely unavailable, highly degraded, and / or a significant business impact exists for Customer. For an issue to be considered “critical”, important Buildkite features must be unusable, unavailable or extremely slow for Customer, with no acceptable workaround. Implementation of production use of Buildkite may be continuing; however, productivity has a serious impact for Customer; for example, Builds are erroring and not completing successfully, and the software release process is significantly affected.
|Emergency Pager
|A dedicated email paging service.
|Exclusions
|Scheduled Downtime, Force Majeure events, downtime resulting from internet congestion or unavailability, actions of Customer impacting the Services.
|Hosted Agents Commitment
|The percentage of time in a calendar month in which Buildkite’s Hosted Agents Service is available and operational in connection with a Customer completing a job via Hosted Agents, excluding downtime resulting from any Exclusions.
|Low Priority
|Non-urgent customer queries or requests that do not require immediate attention in order for the Service to be operational. For example, questions around features, documentation, or deployments with minimal or no business impact. Information, an enhancement, or documentation clarification is requested, but there is no impact on the operation of the Service.
|Moderate Priority
|Issues which are preventing normal Service operation with some business impact. Examples include (a) where significant features of the Service are unavailable or slow, but a workaround is available or (b) the Service use has a minor loss of operational functionality, regardless of the usage for example, a known bug impacts the use of the Service but a workaround is successfully being used as a temporary solution.
|Platform Uptime Commitment
|The percentage of time in a calendar month that Buildkite’s Scale out Delivery Platform and Pipelines product is available to access for Customer, having regard to the Web, Agent API, REST API, Job Queue and Notifications components on the Status Page and downtime notified to Buildkite by Customer and accepted by Buildkite, excluding downtime resulting from any Exclusions.
|Premium Customers
|Customers that have purchased Premium Support for a Service.
|Service
|Buildkite’s services which are available via, and include Buildkite’s Scale out Delivery Platform. These include but are not limited to Pipelines, Hosted Agents, Test Engine and Package Registries.
|Service Credits
|A dollar amount calculated as the percentage of a monthly invoice in which the respective Service that you are claiming a Service Credit for did not meet the relevant commitment specified in Section 3 of this SLA, calculated and payable in accordance with Section 4 of this SLA.
|Scheduled Downtime
|A planned window of time in which some or all aspects of the Service will be unavailable in order to undertake maintenance, repair or replacement of all or some of the Buildkite Solution. The Company will use reasonable endeavors to ensure that Scheduled Downtime occurs during the hours from 6:00pm Friday to 3:00am Monday, U.S. Pacific Time.
|Status Page
|means the page at https://www.buildkitestatus.com/
|ToS
|Buildkite’s Terms of Service which constitute the agreement between Customer and Buildkite for provision of the Service or Buildkite Solution.
|Uptime Commitment
|The Platform Uptime Commitment and the Hosted Agents Commitment.