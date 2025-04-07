1. Service Level Agreement

This Service Level Agreement (“SLA”) outlines minimum performance metrics, service availability commitments, and support processes that apply to Buildkite’s products and services ("Services"). Unless otherwise agreed by Buildkite and Customer, this SLA is applicable to all customers with active Buildkite subscriptions. This SLA forms part of the Buildkite ToS between Customers and Buildkite. Remedies provided for in this SLA are the sole remedies available to Customer for failure of Buildkite to meet its Monthly Uptime Commitment.

Capitalised terms or technical terms not defined in section 5 below have the meaning ascribed in the ToS or Buildkite documentation (as applicable).