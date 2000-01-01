Workflows for AI/ML

Experiment, deploy, evaluate, repeat

Operationalize your AI/ML workflows across every team, at any scale. World-class teams standardize on Buildkite to boost productivity.

Get startedContact us

Control compute costs

Avoid wasting expensive GPU compute cycles with governance controls and checkpoints.

Pipeline visuals with a confirmation step before proceeding and unnecessary steps skipped.

Buildkite supports non-linear workflows, letting you adjust pipelines at runtime. This means you can optimize compute dynamically by only running what you need for each step in experiments. Automate what you can, and pause execution when you want to inspect the output and decide how to proceed.

  1. Robust workflow controls out-of-the-box, including options to block, retry, inspect results, provide inputs, and resume.
  2. Right-size compute by matching workflow steps to the appropriate hardware.
  3. Auto-scale to 100,000+ concurrent agents.

Protect your IP

Keep your investment in models and data within your security perimeter.

Image showing your models and source code stored securely from unauthorized access

Buildkite’s hybrid architecture lets you adopt the security posture you need without compromising speed or user experience. With self-hosted agents, you control the build environment, and Buildkite has no access to your models, source code, or secrets.

  1. Retain control of your models and data with self-hosted agents.
  2. SOC 2 Type II compliant SaaS control plane.
  3. Bake in security and environment checks through the pipeline lifecycle.

Maintain a hardware advantage

Stay ahead with the freedom to use the latest hardware, technologies, and approaches.

Visual displaying a range of technologies and Buildkite agents

In an emerging field like AI/ML, moving fast is critical. Buildkite’s cross-platform agent is lightweight and can be used anywhere. Run the agent on the latest hardware as soon as it’s available rather than waiting for a SaaS solution to update.

  1. Run agents on any platform or cloud.
  2. Quickly experiment with new approaches to get ahead of changes in the field.
  3. Update the build environment on your schedule.

Unify research and engineering

Tame the chaos of model delivery today to prepare for 10× tomorrow.

With more models on the horizon, Buildkite’s flexible primitives let you consolidate workflows to support efficient delivery across all teams. Easily blend conventional CI/CD practices with research methodologies, and manage disparate workflows with secure boundaries around pipelines, compute, projects, and more.

  1. Create a common delivery language to make collaboration smooth between specialties.
  2. Pave golden paths so that any team can operationalize their work.
  3. Work together to automate the flow of data, code, models, and applications across any compute, workflow, or scale.

Key features

Dynamic pipelines

Dynamic pipelines let you customize pipeline steps on the fly to reduce run times and react to changing scenarios—from adding new steps to triggering different pipelines. All with logic you write in your programming language of choice (yes, Python! 🐍).

Annotations

Annotations highlight key information in custom blocks so developers can quickly understand the situation, such as training result summaries, graphs of codebase analyses, and links to model artifacts.

Unified dashboard

Unified dashboard to monitor, control, and visualize all your pipelines from one place. Take action from metrics that show the health and performance of your pipelines.

Trusted by innovators, built for reliability

  1. SOC 2 Type II compliant.
  2. Audit logs.
  3. Multi-level permissions to control access.
  4. REST and GraphQL APIs.
  5. SSO, SAML, and 2FA.

Customers

Teams work better with Buildkite

Reproducible Machine Learning with Buildkite

Reproducible Machine Learning with Buildkite

Learn more →

How nib scales ML and conversational AI workflows

How nib scales ML and conversational AI workflows

Learn more →

Monash University uses Buildkite in COVID-19 modelling

Monash University uses Buildkite in COVID-19 modelling

Learn more →

Frequently asked questions

Contact us to ask any further questions, request a demo, or just start a chat.

Resources

Guides to improve your practices

CI/CD best practices

CI/CD best practices

Read blog →

The power of Dynamic Pipelines

The power of Dynamic Pipelines

Read blog →

Best Practices for Terraform CI/CD

Best Practices for Terraform CI/CD

Read blog →

Sign up for free, and start liking CI/CD again

Every new signup gets a free 30-day trial of the Pro plan

Get started Contact us