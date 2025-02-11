The purposes for which we will use your Personal Information and the third parties to whom we disclose your Personal Information will depend on the situation in which that Personal Information is collected. We will inform you of the purposes for which we intend to use your Personal Information and the types of third parties to which we may disclose your Personal Information at or before the time we collect your Personal Information.

As a general principle, we will only use and disclose Personal Information as necessary for: the primary purpose for which it was collected; purposes which are related to the primary purpose for which it was collected and within the reasonable expectations of the individual; any other purposes to which the individual has consented; and any other purposes which are permitted or required by law.

The purposes for which we use Personal Information include to: provide Buildkite or other services to a customer; contact customer representatives or users about our services or a related issue; contacting representatives of a prospective customer about becoming a Buildkite customer; obtain services from a supplier; contact supplier representatives about their services or a related issue; verify an individual’s identity; send direct marketing communications to customers and prospects (subject to paragraph 5.5 below); carry out surveys and questionnaires; respond to questions, comments or complaints made by an individual;8. The individual shall have the right to object at any time to the processing of their Personal Information for direct marketing purposes, which includes profiling to the extent that it is related to such direct marketing. If we receive such a request, we will stop the processing of Personal Information for direct marketing purposes immediately without charge or penalty. investigate any complaints about or made by an individual; investigate a suspected breach of any of our terms and conditions or unlawful use of our services; and monitor and improve Buildkite, our website and our other services, including the Buildklite Solution.

We may disclose Personal Information for the above purposes to third parties including to: service providers and contractors that help us operate our business (including providers of IT and data storage services, data processing services, marketing and mailout services, and professional and administrative services); our related companies; law enforcement, where we reasonably believe that an individual may be engaged in fraudulent, deceptive or unlawful activity; and a purchaser, prospective purchaser or joint venture partner, in the course of a sale of part or all of our business.

You may object to the use or disclosure of your Personal Information for direct marketing purposes at any time by contacting our Data Privacy Officer using the contact details below. If we receive such a request, we will stop processing your Personal Information for direct marketing purposes as soon as possible.

When our processing of Personal Information is subject to the GDPR, we will only process Personal Information when we can identify a lawful basis to do so. It is always our responsibility to ensure that we can demonstrate which lawful basis applies to the particular processing purpose. The most common lawful bases relied upon are: consent - we will only rely upon express, clear and informed consent. Any consent provided may specify and/or restrict the purpose, and can be withdrawn at any time without penalty; legitimate interests - we will only rely upon an identifiable legitimate interest where we can demonstrate that the processing of Personal Information is necessary to achieve it by balancing it against the individual’s interests, rights and freedoms. We will keep a record of our lawful bases for processing Personal Information.

Buildkite is a software developer which operates a software development and delivery platform and provides related services to its customers. As such, for the purposes of paragraph 5.6 above, Buildkite has “legitimate interests” in: providing the Buildkite platform and related services to its clients, ensuring those services are of high quality, and complying with all regulations which apply to the provision of those services; and developing and growing its business and its relationships and understanding the needs of its customers and prospective customers.

We will take reasonable steps to ensure any Personal Information we use or disclose is accurate, up-to-date, complete and relevant, having regard to the purposes for which it is used.

We will only retain Personal Information for as long as we have a legitimate purpose to do so. Buildkite needs to retain Personal Information for commercial and legal purposes. How long it will need to retain Personal Information for these purposes will depend on the specific Personal Information. Once Buildkite has no legal or commercial reasons to retain Personal Information, it will be securely deleted or destroyed.

We do not process Personal Information for the purposes of automated decision-making or profiling.