Mac Hosted Agents

Build and test with Mac on easy mode

Scale out iOS workflows on macOS compute managed by Buildkite—all at a low cost based on job minutes used.

Macs by the minute

Pay for what you need, when you need it.

Get M2 Mac performance

Run workflows on the latest M2 specs, giving you enough raw power for even the most demanding projects.

Stack of Mac Minis

Set up easily with built-in dependencies

Each machine comes with the latest and beta versions of Xcode and macOS pre-installed within a week of their release, along with other common tooling like fastlane.

:mac: macOS Sonoma
14.5
:xcode: Xcode
16.1-Beta
:cmake: cmake
2.46.0
:cocoapods: cocoapods
1.15.2_1
:docker: docker
27.2.0
:fastlane: fastlane
2.222.0
:git: git
2.46.0
:golang: go
1.23.1
:gradle: gradle
8.10
:kotlin: kotlin
2.0.20

Test Mac alongside your other workflows

Run your iOS and macOS builds on the same platform as your other workloads: Buildkite.

Buildkite dashboard

Buildkite’s Mac Hosted Agents have been faultless. They have enabled our dev teams to move faster by utilizing more concurrent agents than our previous EC2 metal Mac agents ever could, while removing the burden of patching the underlying OS and managing the scaler lambda. All of this for only a few dollars a month!

Tom Davies
Lead Cloud Platform Engineer at nib

Use compute optimized for CI/CD

Avoid general compute built for something else.

Run on machines made for burst computing

Buildkite’s hosted compute racks are designed to optimize each machine for fast response and execution times rather than long-running tasks.

Mac and Linux machine

Build faster on high-performance CPUs

Each core is optimized for performance rather than packing in slower cores for more workloads.

Hosted agent powering a Buildkite build header

Minimize start times

Don’t wait. Use compute that starts work instantly.

Instant booting

With so much compute available in the world, don’t wait more than a minute for a build to start. Even 30 seconds is too long.

Ephemeral compute

Compute starts with immediate access to the data and cache volumes it needs, then gets cleaned up at the end of its task to avoid competing for resources.

Intelligent orchestration

The orchestration layer considers the physical location of cache volumes, CPU utilization, and storage use to swiftly dispatch work to the machine best suited.

Pricing

Choose the Buildkite platform plan that works best for you, and then pay-as-you-go for a fully managed CI/CD environment.

Each new signup gets a free two-week trial to test hosted agents before paying.

Machine size Price
Small
4 vCPU, 7GB RAM
$0.103 USD
per minute
Medium
6 vCPU, 14GB RAM
$0.171 USD
per minute
Large
12 vCPU, 28GB RAM
$0.303 USD
per minute

Get started with macOS Hosted Agents

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

