Scale out iOS workflows on macOS compute managed by Buildkite—all at a low cost based on job minutes used.
Pay for what you need, when you need it.
Run workflows on the latest M2 specs, giving you enough raw power for even the most demanding projects.
Each machine comes with the latest and beta versions of Xcode and macOS pre-installed within a week of their release, along with other common tooling like fastlane.
Run your iOS and macOS builds on the same platform as your other workloads: Buildkite.
“ Buildkite’s Mac Hosted Agents have been faultless. They have enabled our dev teams to move faster by utilizing more concurrent agents than our previous EC2 metal Mac agents ever could, while removing the burden of patching the underlying OS and managing the scaler lambda. All of this for only a few dollars a month!”
- Tom Davies
- Lead Cloud Platform Engineer at nib
Avoid general compute built for something else.
Buildkite’s hosted compute racks are designed to optimize each machine for fast response and execution times rather than long-running tasks.
Each core is optimized for performance rather than packing in slower cores for more workloads.
Don’t wait. Use compute that starts work instantly.
With so much compute available in the world, don’t wait more than a minute for a build to start. Even 30 seconds is too long.
Compute starts with immediate access to the data and cache volumes it needs, then gets cleaned up at the end of its task to avoid competing for resources.
The orchestration layer considers the physical location of cache volumes, CPU utilization, and storage use to swiftly dispatch work to the machine best suited.
