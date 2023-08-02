5 minute read
Keith Pitt
10 minute read
"If you think about delivery as part of the product you're building, and you have the right platform, you will win," says Buildkite CEO Keith Pitt.
Keith Pitt
12 minute read
AI-assisted coding tools have upended how software developers work. Learn how build systems are impacted, and what you can do to adapt to AI scale.
Mike Morgan
3 minute read
Discover Buildkite's new build canvas. Visualize CI/CD pipelines, decode dependencies, and troubleshoot faster with an interactive DAG. Try it now!
Chris Barrell
13 minute read
Discover how Uber uses dynamic CI pipelines, containerization, and queuing to improve developer productivity and code quality at scale with Buildkite.
Michael Belton
9 minute read
Struggling to scale Jenkins as more code gets created with AI/ML tools? Learn how teams ship high volumes of code quickly with Buildkite.
Daniel Oakley and Michael Belton
7 minute read
Choosing a CI/CD tool can be daunting, but considering where you want the pipeline to run is an excellent place to start—see how the options compare.
Michael Belton
8 minute read
A detailed comparison of Buildkite & Jenkins, understand how Buildkite improves on many of Jenkins' great features with added flexibility, & control.
Michael Belton
See how we were able to use Spot Instances to save on infrastructure costs.
In the final installment of our series on Android Testing at Airbnb we dive into our CI setup and share thoughts on where we are going next.
