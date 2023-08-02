  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Blog

5 minute read

Introducing the Scale-Out Delivery Platform: Software Delivery for the AI era

Move beyond traditional CI/CD. Learn how the world's leading software companies address the complex challenges of modern software delivery at AI scale.

Headshot of Keith Pitt

Keith Pitt

 Continue reading →

Recent articles

10 minute read

The Delivery First Mindset

"If you think about delivery as part of the product you're building, and you have the right platform, you will win," says Buildkite CEO Keith Pitt.

Headshot of Keith Pitt

Keith Pitt

12 minute read

Build Systems in the Age of AI-assisted Coding

AI-assisted coding tools have upended how software developers work. Learn how build systems are impacted, and what you can do to adapt to AI scale.

Headshot of Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan

3 minute read

Visualize your CI/CD pipeline on a canvas

Discover Buildkite's new build canvas. Visualize CI/CD pipelines, decode dependencies, and troubleshoot faster with an interactive DAG. Try it now!

Headshot of Chris Barrell

Chris Barrell

13 minute read

How Uber halved monorepo build times with Buildkite

Discover how Uber uses dynamic CI pipelines, containerization, and queuing to improve developer productivity and code quality at scale with Buildkite.

Headshot of Michael Belton

Michael Belton
Jenkins logo in a bunch of puzzle pieces

9 minute read

Can Jenkins scale in the era of AI-assisted development?

Struggling to scale Jenkins as more code gets created with AI/ML tools? Learn how teams ship high volumes of code quickly with Buildkite.

Headshot of Daniel OakleyHeadshot of Michael Belton

Daniel Oakley and Michael Belton

9 minute read

Accelerate secure software delivery with Lacework and Buildkite

Protect your software supply chain by integrating Lacework's security scanning into your Buildkite CI/CD pipelines. Try the new plugin today.

Headshot of Michael Belton

Michael Belton

Featured

7 minute read

Managed, self-hosted, or hybrid CI/CD? Understand your options

Choosing a CI/CD tool can be daunting, but considering where you want the pipeline to run is an excellent place to start—see how the options compare.

Headshot of Michael Belton

Michael Belton

8 minute read

Buildkite or Jenkins: Choosing the right tool for you

A detailed comparison of Buildkite & Jenkins, understand how Buildkite improves on many of Jenkins' great features with added flexibility, & control.

Headshot of Michael Belton

Michael Belton

11 minute read

The power of Dynamic Pipelines

CI/CD pipelines are the superhighway for your software–sometimes you need more than a one-size-fits-all. Enter, dynamic pipelines!

Headshot of Mel Kaulfuss

Mel Kaulfuss

Customer stories

Three 3D rendered clouds connected in a stylized network

How Rippling used Spot instances to save and scale CI/CD

See how we were able to use Spot Instances to save on infrastructure costs.

rippling.com ↗

A woman on a boat on a river taking a photo

Better Android Testing at Airbnb—Part 7: Test Generation and CI

In the final installment of our series on Android Testing at Airbnb we dive into our CI setup and share thoughts on where we are going next.

medium.com ↗

Buildkite jobs passing on a pull request

How our Rails test suite runs in 1 minute on Buildkite

Learn how we use minitest and FactoryBot with parallel tests to get our Rails test suite to run in 1 minute on Buildkite.

planetscale.com ↗

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service