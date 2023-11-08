  1. Resources
Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) are essential DevOps practices for delivering software faster and more reliably. Browse our extensive collection of tips and tricks for configuring CI/CD.

12 minute read

Build Systems in the Age of AI-assisted Coding

AI-assisted coding tools have upended how software developers work. Learn how build systems are impacted, and what you can do to adapt to AI scale.

Mike Morgan

3 minute read

Visualize your CI/CD pipeline on a canvas

Discover Buildkite's new build canvas. Visualize CI/CD pipelines, decode dependencies, and troubleshoot faster with an interactive DAG. Try it now!

Chris Barrell

13 minute read

How Uber halved monorepo build times with Buildkite

Discover how Uber uses dynamic CI pipelines, containerization, and queuing to improve developer productivity and code quality at scale with Buildkite.

Michael Belton
9 minute read

Can Jenkins scale in the era of AI-assisted development?

Struggling to scale Jenkins as more code gets created with AI/ML tools? Learn how teams ship high volumes of code quickly with Buildkite.

Daniel Oakley and Michael Belton

9 minute read

Accelerate secure software delivery with Lacework and Buildkite

Protect your software supply chain by integrating Lacework's security scanning into your Buildkite CI/CD pipelines. Try the new plugin today.

Michael Belton

14 minute read

Alternatives to Jenkins

Compare Jenkins to other CI/CD tools to find the best option for you—including CircleCI, GitHub Actions, GitLab, TeamCity, Bamboo, and Buildkite.

Michael Belton
8 minute read

Getting started with iOS CI and fastlane

Speed up your iOS development cycle with CI. fastlane pipelines can test and lint your app automatically, on every commit.

Daniel Oakley

7 minute read

How to lower costs while scaling your CI/CD: Use Spot Instances

Costs increasing? Running more CI/CD pipelines every week? Read on to learn how to reduce costs while keeping the same power.

Daniel Oakley

8 minute read

Optimize your CI/CD by moving to Kubernetes

Can Kubernetes hypercharge your CI/CD pipeline? Here are some ways to leverage Kubernetes to bring greater reliability and scalability to your deployments.

Mel Kaulfuss
7 minute read

Retrying CI/CD steps when Spot Instances terminate

AWS Spot Instances lower cloud costs, but also stop at any time. Bring them into your CI infrastructure without sacrificing pipeline efficiency.

Daniel Oakley

6 minute read

How Rippling reduced CI/CD costs by 50% with AWS Spot Instances

Spot Instances can help you reduce costs, but require careful management. Discover the challenges and solutions Rippling found when migrating.

Michael Belton

10 minute read

Secure your CI/CD pipelines with clear boundaries

Learn how to protect your pipelines and infrastructure. Create and enforce security boundaries to prevent unsafe actions by your pipelines and agents.

Daniel Oakley

8 minute read

Docker in Docker, Kaniko, and Buildpacks: How to build containers in containers on Kubernetes.

There are countless ways to build Docker images from inside a Docker container in Kubernetes, and many levels of abstraction. Let's look at some of your options.

Mel Kaulfuss, Peter Buckley, and James McShane

12 minute read

Run CI/CD on Kubernetes in any cloud

Learn how to run scalable and resilient CI/CD infrastructure on Kubernetes anywhere. Follow along on your local machine in AWS, Microsoft, or Google.

Michael Belton and Peter Buckley

6 minute read

Optimizing CI/CD for monorepos with Buildkite’s official plugin

See how to use Buildkite's official monorepo plugin to optimize your pipeline—only running the relevant code for a change.

Michael Belton

10 minute read

Scaling CI for monorepos: Challenges and how to overcome them

What do you do with a 5GB monorepo that takes 4 hours to build? We explore some options to help you solve schema changes, merge capacity, & other monorepo CI challenges.

Peter Buckley

3 minute read

Building the world’s most over-engineered Secret Santa 🎄

Why rely on a spreadsheet and a few DMs, when you can spend days automating something do it for you?

Mel Kaulfuss

18 minute read

Continuous Integration for Monorepos

We'll compare monorepo with multi-repo CI, look at real-world examples, examine the benefits and challenges, and provide strategies to future proof your monorepo's CI.

Daniel Ring

11 minute read

The power of Dynamic Pipelines

CI/CD pipelines are the superhighway for your software–sometimes you need more than a one-size-fits-all. Enter, dynamic pipelines!

Mel Kaulfuss

15 minute read

Monorepo CI Best Practices

Some of the most highly-scaled & sophisticated dev teams, with every conceivable combination of tooling & methodology have monorepos. Learn how to scale your monorepo CI.

Mike Morgan

