Welcome to our collection of articles about modern software engineering best practices. The articles cover the lessons we've learned from building and operating the best DevOps tools on the market, from incident management and merge queues to security issues and adopting UUIDv7.

10 minute read

Keeping the agile in ‘agile engineering’

Being agile means flexibility. Let’s discuss engineering techniques for your team, using the Agile Manifesto as a guide.

Daniel Oakley

11 minute read

Monorepo vs. polyrepo: How to choose

Which build pattern will work best for you? A breakdown of how to make the choice between monorepo vs. polyrepo approaches to CI.

Mel Kaulfuss

8 minute read

Incident reviews: Looking beyond the root cause

Simplify, but don't oversimplify. Allow for nuance and complexity in post-incident reviews by using the Cynefin framework and telling stories.

Patrick Robinson and Michael Belton

3 minute read

Using GitHub's pull request merge queue in your pipelines

Learn how to get started with GitHub's merge queue in your pipelines.

Mel Kaulfuss

5 minute read

Session IP address pinning for dual-stack IPv6

After introducing session IP address pinning, we noticed dual-stack users need to re-authenticate too often. Learn what we found and our suggested fixes.

Steve Hoeksema

7 minute read

Local privilege escalation: Fixing security issues in the agent

Security hardening can be a depressing rabbit hole. Join us for a humorous, educational adventure in the quest towards a more secure Buildkite agent.

Josh Deprez

7 minute read

Goodbye integers. Hello UUIDv7!

Exploring the tradeoffs of different database indexes; from sequential integers, randomly generated UUIDs, to time-based identifiers and the latest & greatest UUIDv7

Gordon Chan

5 minute read

Signed Git commits with Sigstore, Gitsign and OIDC

James Healy

15 minute read

Reproducible Machine Learning with Buildkite

Andy MacKinlay
5 minute read

Reliability Review Q1 2022

Miguel Molina
5 minute read

Avoiding integer overflows with zero downtime

Samuel Cochran

4 minute read

Buildkite & ARM Revisited

Nick Rycar

