10 minute read
Being agile means flexibility. Let’s discuss engineering techniques for your team, using the Agile Manifesto as a guide.
Daniel Oakley
11 minute read
Which build pattern will work best for you? A breakdown of how to make the choice between monorepo vs. polyrepo approaches to CI.
Mel Kaulfuss
8 minute read
Simplify, but don't oversimplify. Allow for nuance and complexity in post-incident reviews by using the Cynefin framework and telling stories.
Patrick Robinson and Michael Belton
3 minute read
Learn how to get started with GitHub's merge queue in your pipelines.
Mel Kaulfuss
5 minute read
After introducing session IP address pinning, we noticed dual-stack users need to re-authenticate too often. Learn what we found and our suggested fixes.
Steve Hoeksema
7 minute read
Security hardening can be a depressing rabbit hole. Join us for a humorous, educational adventure in the quest towards a more secure Buildkite agent.
Josh Deprez
7 minute read
Exploring the tradeoffs of different database indexes; from sequential integers, randomly generated UUIDs, to time-based identifiers and the latest & greatest UUIDv7
Gordon Chan
