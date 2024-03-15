- Resources
15 minute read
Automating Jenkins with Configuration as Code (JCasC)
Learn how to configure your Jenkins controllers, agents, plugins, and more with Jenkins Configuration as Code (JCasC) and Docker Compose.
Christian Nunciato
8 minute read
Custom HTML build descriptions in Jenkins
How to build better Jenkins debugging experiences that cut through the noise and help you get to what matters.
Praneet Loke and Christian Nunciato
11 minute read
Best practices for managing Jenkins plugins
Practical strategies for keeping your Jenkins plugins under control as you scale.
Christian Nunciato
12 minute read
Jenkins is free, but costs more than you think
Jenkins may be free, but managing Jenkins at scale certainly isn't. Here are four ways Jenkins may be costing you more than you realize.
Christian Nunciato
10 minute read
GitHub Actions vs. Jenkins: Which one's right for your team?
Choosing between GitHub Actions and Jenkins? Let our practical guide help you understand the key differences between these two CI/CD tools.
Christian Nunciato
15 minute read
Fully dynamic pipelines with Bazel and Buildkite
A hands-on guide to building adaptive delivery pipelines driven by the Bazel dependency graph.
Christian Nunciato
11 minute read
A guide to Bazel query
Learn how Bazel's query tools can help you navigate complex projects, optimize builds, and make changes confidently as your codebase grows.
Christian Nunciato
12 minute read
Understanding the SLSA framework
Dip into the details of the SLSA framework and learn how it can protect you from security vulnerabilities and supply chain attacks.
Christian Nunciato
10 minute read
Alternatives to JFrog Artifactory
Let our guide to some of the leading alternatives to Artifactory help you choose the best package-management solution for your team.
Christian Nunciato
10 minute read
From scripts to software: Scaling beyond Jenkins with large monorepos
How high-velocity teams overcome the limits of Jenkins to scale their large monorepos by treating pipelines as software.
Christian Nunciato
12 minute read
Build systems in the age of AI-assisted coding
AI-assisted coding tools have upended how software developers work. Learn how build systems are impacted, and what you can do to adapt to AI scale.
Mike Morgan
3 minute read
Visualize your CI/CD pipeline on a canvas
Discover Buildkite's new build canvas. Visualize CI/CD pipelines, decode dependencies, and troubleshoot faster with an interactive DAG. Try it now!
Chris Barrell
13 minute read
How Uber halved monorepo build times with Buildkite
Discover how Uber uses dynamic CI pipelines, containerization, and queuing to improve developer productivity and code quality at scale with Buildkite.
Michael Belton
9 minute read
Can Jenkins scale in the era of AI-assisted development?
Struggling to scale Jenkins as more code gets created with AI/ML tools? Learn how teams ship high volumes of code quickly with Buildkite.
Daniel Oakley and Michael Belton
9 minute read
Accelerate secure software delivery with Lacework and Buildkite
Protect your software supply chain by integrating Lacework's security scanning into your Buildkite CI/CD pipelines. Try the new plugin today.
Michael Belton
17 minute read
Alternatives to Jenkins: The top options in 2025
Compare Jenkins to other CI/CD tools, including CircleCI, GitHub, GitLab, TeamCity, Bamboo, Bitbucket Pipelines, AWS CodePipeline, and Buildkite.
Michael Belton
8 minute read
Getting started with iOS CI and fastlane
Speed up your iOS development cycle with CI. fastlane pipelines can test and lint your app automatically, on every commit.
Daniel Oakley
7 minute read
How to lower costs while scaling your CI/CD: Use Spot Instances
Costs increasing? Running more CI/CD pipelines every week? Read on to learn how to reduce costs while keeping the same power.
Daniel Oakley
8 minute read
Optimize your CI/CD by moving to Kubernetes
Can Kubernetes hypercharge your CI/CD pipeline? Here are some ways to leverage Kubernetes to bring greater reliability and scalability to your deployments.
Mel Kaulfuss
