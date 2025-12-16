Introduction
Buildkite Pty Ltd (“Buildkite”) is committed to operating ethically and responsibly. We recognise the global prevalence of modern slavery including forced labour, human trafficking, debt bondage, and child labour and we take seriously our responsibility to identify, prevent, and address these risks across our business and supply chains. This Modern Slavery Statement outlines the actions Buildkite takes to assess and reduce the risk of modern slavery.
Who We Are
Buildkite is an Australian software company that provides continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) tooling to organisations around the world. Our team works predominantly remotely, and our operations focus on developing, maintaining, and supporting our cloud-based platform.
Our Operations
- Software development, security, and engineering
- Customer success and support
- Corporate functions including finance, people operations, and legal
- Remote-first workforce across multiple regions
Our Supply Chains
Our suppliers include:
- Cloud and infrastructure providers
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) vendors
- Professional service providers
- Hardware, office, and equipment suppliers
- Contractors and consultants in various disciplines While our supply chain is primarily technology-focused and considered lower risk, we are aware of risk exposure in areas like electronics manufacturing and multi-layer cloud infrastructure supply chains.
Modern Slavery Risk Areas
We have identified the following areas that may present elevated risk:
Operational Risks
Our direct operational risk is low due to:
- Skilled, direct employment arrangements
- Strong labour protections in our operating jurisdictions
Supply Chain Risks
- Electronics and hardware manufacturing
- Third-party cloud and infrastructure providers with complex sub-suppliers
- Contractors working in countries with weaker labour frameworks
Our Actions to Address Modern Slavery
Buildkite’s risk-management approach focuses on prevention, transparency, and continuous improvement.
1. Supplier Due Diligence
- Reviewing new and existing suppliers for modern slavery risk indicators
- Including ethical labour standards in supplier contracts where applicable
- Prioritising reviews for suppliers in higher-risk categories
2. Policies and Ethical Standards
- Implementing a Supplier Code of Conduct that requires fair labour practices
- Maintaining internal compliance policies covering ethics, anti-trafficking, and whistleblowing
- Ensuring staff understand procurement expectations and our zero-tolerance stance on exploitation
3. Training and Awareness
- Providing training for staff involved in vendor onboarding and procurement decisions
- Embedding modern slavery risk considerations into internal processes
4. Reporting and Response
- Maintaining internal channels for reporting ethical concerns, including anonymous options
- Reviewing any reports involving potential labour exploitation and taking action as required
Measuring Our Progress
We assess effectiveness by:
- Tracking completion of supplier assessments
- Monitoring supplier responses to due-diligence inquiries
- Checking compliance with our Supplier Code of Conduct
- Reviewing any internal reports or escalations related to labour practices We will continue to refine our metrics and expand our supplier monitoring activities.
Our Ongoing Commitment
Buildkite is committed to continuous improvement in reducing modern slavery risk. Over the coming reporting periods, we plan to:
- Expand risk assessments across additional supplier groups
- Increase transparency expectations for multi-tier suppliers
- Enhance staff training for those involved in procurement
- Strengthen monitoring and evaluation frameworks