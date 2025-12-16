Introduction

Buildkite Pty Ltd (“Buildkite”) is committed to operating ethically and responsibly. We recognise the global prevalence of modern slavery including forced labour, human trafficking, debt bondage, and child labour and we take seriously our responsibility to identify, prevent, and address these risks across our business and supply chains. This Modern Slavery Statement outlines the actions Buildkite takes to assess and reduce the risk of modern slavery.

Who We Are

Buildkite is an Australian software company that provides continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) tooling to organisations around the world. Our team works predominantly remotely, and our operations focus on developing, maintaining, and supporting our cloud-based platform.

Our Operations

Software development, security, and engineering

Customer success and support

Corporate functions including finance, people operations, and legal

Remote-first workforce across multiple regions

Our Supply Chains

Our suppliers include:

Cloud and infrastructure providers

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) vendors

Professional service providers

Hardware, office, and equipment suppliers

Contractors and consultants in various disciplines While our supply chain is primarily technology-focused and considered lower risk, we are aware of risk exposure in areas like electronics manufacturing and multi-layer cloud infrastructure supply chains.

Modern Slavery Risk Areas

We have identified the following areas that may present elevated risk:

Operational Risks

Our direct operational risk is low due to:

Skilled, direct employment arrangements

Strong labour protections in our operating jurisdictions

Supply Chain Risks

Electronics and hardware manufacturing

Third-party cloud and infrastructure providers with complex sub-suppliers

Contractors working in countries with weaker labour frameworks

Our Actions to Address Modern Slavery

Buildkite’s risk-management approach focuses on prevention, transparency, and continuous improvement.

1. Supplier Due Diligence

Reviewing new and existing suppliers for modern slavery risk indicators

Including ethical labour standards in supplier contracts where applicable

Prioritising reviews for suppliers in higher-risk categories

2. Policies and Ethical Standards

Implementing a Supplier Code of Conduct that requires fair labour practices

Maintaining internal compliance policies covering ethics, anti-trafficking, and whistleblowing

Ensuring staff understand procurement expectations and our zero-tolerance stance on exploitation

3. Training and Awareness

Providing training for staff involved in vendor onboarding and procurement decisions

Embedding modern slavery risk considerations into internal processes

4. Reporting and Response

Maintaining internal channels for reporting ethical concerns, including anonymous options

Reviewing any reports involving potential labour exploitation and taking action as required

Measuring Our Progress

We assess effectiveness by:

Tracking completion of supplier assessments

Monitoring supplier responses to due-diligence inquiries

Checking compliance with our Supplier Code of Conduct

Reviewing any internal reports or escalations related to labour practices We will continue to refine our metrics and expand our supplier monitoring activities.

Our Ongoing Commitment

Buildkite is committed to continuous improvement in reducing modern slavery risk. Over the coming reporting periods, we plan to: