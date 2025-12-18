Introduction

Buildkite is committed to operating with integrity, transparency, and respect for people and the planet. This Supplier Code of Conduct (“Code”) outlines the standards and expectations that all suppliers, contractors, consultants, and third-party partners (“Suppliers”) must uphold when conducting business with or on behalf of Buildkite. By working with Buildkite, Suppliers agree to comply with this Code, all applicable laws and regulations, and any additional contractual requirements.

2. Ethical Business Conduct

2.1 Integrity & Anti-Corruption

Suppliers must conduct business honestly and ethically. This includes:

Zero tolerance for bribery, corruption, extortion, or embezzlement.

for bribery, corruption, extortion, or embezzlement. Prohibition of offering, promising, giving, or accepting anything of value to improperly influence a business decision.

Accurate record-keeping and transparent documentation of all transactions.

2.2 Conflicts of Interest

Suppliers must avoid situations where personal or financial interests could conflict with responsibilities to Buildkite. Any potential conflict must be disclosed promptly.

2.3 Fair Competition

Suppliers must compete fairly, avoiding anti-competitive behavior such as price fixing, bid rigging, or market allocation.

3. Labor & Human Rights

3.1 Freely Chosen Employment

All work must be voluntary. Suppliers must not use forced labor, bonded labor, involuntary prison labor, or human trafficking.

3.2 Child Labor

Suppliers must not employ workers below the minimum legal working age in the relevant jurisdiction or 15 years old, whichever is higher.

3.3 Fair Treatment & Non-Discrimination

Suppliers must provide a workplace free from:

Harassment

Discrimination based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, religion, age, nationality, parental status, or any other protected characteristic

Abuse, intimidation, or inhumane treatment

3.4 Working Hours, Wages & Benefits

Suppliers must:

Comply with wage laws, including minimum wage, overtime pay, and legally mandated benefits

Ensure working hours align with applicable labor regulations

Provide clear and timely payment documentation to workers

3.5 Freedom of Association

Suppliers must respect workers’ rights to form, join, or refrain from joining labor unions or other worker organizations, consistent with local laws.

4. Health, Safety & Well-Being

Suppliers must provide a safe, healthy work environment that complies with all health and safety laws. This includes:

Identifying, assessing, and mitigating workplace hazards

Providing appropriate safety equipment and training

Maintaining emergency preparedness plans

Ensuring safe practices in remote and on-site environments

5. Environmental Responsibility

Suppliers must minimize their environmental impact and operate responsibly by:

Complying with environmental laws and regulations

Reducing emissions, waste, and pollution

Managing hazardous materials safely

Supporting resource efficiency and sustainable practices Buildkite encourages suppliers to adopt emissions tracking, renewable-energy practices, and continuous environmental improvement.

6. Data Protection, Privacy & Confidentiality

Suppliers may be entrusted with access to Buildkite data, systems, or intellectual property. They must:

Protect confidential information against unauthorized access or disclosure

Comply with data protection and privacy laws (e.g., GDPR, Australian Privacy Act)

Use Buildkite data only for legitimate business purposes and only when authorized

Promptly report any data breaches or security incidents Suppliers with access to Buildkite systems must adhere to Buildkite’s security controls, including secure authentication, encryption, and responsible data handling.

7. Security Practices

Suppliers must maintain robust security standards that include:

Safeguarding systems against malware, intrusion, and unauthorized use

Ensuring secure development practices for software-related services

Following secure configuration, patching, and vulnerability management processes

Restricting access to systems based on least privilege

8. Responsible Sourcing

Where applicable, Suppliers must:

Source materials ethically

Avoid conflict minerals from regions involved in armed conflict or human rights abuses

Ensure downstream partners also meet equivalent responsibility standards

9. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Supply Chain

Buildkite values diversity in its supplier base. Suppliers are encouraged to:

Support underrepresented businesses (e.g., women-owned, minority-owned, Indigenous-owned)

Demonstrate inclusive hiring and workplace practices

Promote equitable treatment and advancement opportunities

10. Governance & Compliance

10.1 Monitoring & Audits

Buildkite reserves the right to:

Request documentation demonstrating compliance

Conduct assessments or audits of Supplier practices

Require corrective actions to address any identified issues

10.2 Reporting Violations

Suppliers must report any concerns, unethical behavior, or breaches of this Code. Buildkite will maintain confidentiality to the extent possible and will prohibit retaliation for good-faith reporting.

10.3 Non-Compliance

Failure to comply with this Code may result in corrective actions, suspension of work, termination of the business relationship, or legal consequences.

11. Continuous Improvement

Buildkite is committed to long-term, ethical partnerships. Suppliers are encouraged to:

Regularly review and enhance their labor, environmental, and ethical practices

Engage in training and capability building

Collaborate with Buildkite to raise standards across the supply chain

12. Acknowledgment

By supplying products or services to Buildkite, Suppliers acknowledge and agree to comply with this Supplier Code of Conduct and ensure their own suppliers, contractors, and subcontractors adhere to equivalent standards.