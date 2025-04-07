1. Introduction

Buildkite’s products and services facilitate the management, delivery, storage testing and scaling of software. This Acceptable Use Policy (“AUP”) outlines the permissible and prohibited uses of Buildkite’s products and services, including Buildkite Pipelines, Test Engine, Package Registries and Mobile Delivery Cloud (“Services”). This AUP applies to all Buildkite customers, and is incorporated into Buildkite’s Agreement with you. By using the Services, you agree to comply with this AUP and ensure that your use aligns with our goal of providing a secure, reliable, and high-performing platform. Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this AUP have the meaning ascribed in Buildkite’s Terms of Service at https://buildkite.com/about/terms-of-service/.

2. Prohibited Activities

In using the Services, you are responsible for compliance with all applicable laws, regulations and compliance with your Agreement. In using the Services, you must not engage in, encourage, or facilitate any of the following activities:

Using the Services to develop, transmit, store or distribute content that is illegal, immoral, defamatory, obscene, discriminatory, inappropriate, or otherwise harmful. Deploying, storing or testing malware, viruses, worms, or other harmful code. Engaging in activities that degrade, interfere with, or circumvent Buildkite or third party security measures. Using the Services to launch denial-of-service (DoS) attacks or perform penetration testing without explicit authorization. Hosting, testing, storing or distributing unauthorized or pirated software. Running cryptographic mining or other resource-intensive workloads not related to software development. Misusing free-tier or trial access beyond intended purposes. Sharing credentials, access keys, or authentication tokens in an insecure manner. Running an excessive number of automated requests or workflows in a way that degrades platform performance for others or otherwise engage in activities that place an unreasonable or disproportionate load on the system, degrade performance, or interfere with the experience of other users. Engaging in any activity that violates applicable laws, including intellectual property, data protection, and privacy regulations. Engaging in activity that infringes proprietary rights of a third party, including patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright or any other proprietary rights, whether registered or not. Engaging in fraudulent, deceptive, or misleading activities. Collecting, using, storing or transferring personal information in contravention of global data protection laws.

3. Fair Usage

We may enforce fair usage limits to maintain platform stability and ensure compliance with your Agreement. Excessive consumption of resources that negatively impacts other Buildkite customers or the Services may result in restrictions, or suspension of service.

4. Enforcement and Consequences

Violations of this AUP will be considered a breach of your Agreement and may, at Buildkite’s discretion, result in:

Temporary or permanent suspension of access to the Services. Termination of your Agreement with Buildkite. An indemnity payable to Buildkite for loss or damage Buildlite has suffered as a result of your breach of this AUP. Reporting of illegal activities to relevant authorities. Other remedial actions deemed necessary by Buildkite.

We reserve the right to update this AUP at any time as needed. Continued use of the Services constitutes acceptance of the latest version of the AUP.

For questions regarding this Policy, please contact legal@buildkite.com.