Linux Hosted Agents

Fast compute, ready to go

Scale out any workflow on Linux compute managed by Buildkite.

Go faster with smarter caching

A good caching strategy is the secret to speed in complex pipelines.

Check out a known codebase in seconds

Buildkite maintains Git mirrors to avoid long check out times on large repositories.

Docker Mirror

Download what’s new, not the whole internet

Buildkite caches your dependencies to only download the updates each time.

Experience local speeds in the cloud

Buildkite attaches cache volumes directly to the machines running tasks to avoid network latency.

NAS device implying local speed and networking

Use compute optimized for CI/CD

Avoid general compute built for something else.

Run on machines made for burst computing

Buildkite’s hosted compute racks are designed to optimize each machine for fast response and execution times rather than long-running tasks.

Mac and Linux machine

Build faster on high-performance CPUs

Each core is optimized for performance rather than packing in slower cores for more workloads.

Hosted agent powering a Buildkite build header

Speed up Docker builds

Make any build using Docker faster just by switching compute.

Build faster on dedicated compute

Buildkite dedicates much larger capacity machines to build Docker images quickly.

Minimize Docker image builds

Buildkite supports special caching for Docker images to minimize rebuilding the same image multiple times.

Automatically detect Docker

Buildkite automatically detects Docker build commands and offloads the task to the dedicated Docker machines. There’s no configuration needed.

Pricing

Choose the Buildkite platform plan that works best for you, and then pay-as-you-go for a fully managed CI/CD environment.

Each new signup gets a free two-week trial to test hosted agents before paying.

Machine size Price
Small
2 vCPU, 4GB RAM
$0.013 USD
per minute
Medium
4 vCPU, 16GB RAM
$0.026 USD
per minute
Large
8 vCPU, 32GB RAM
$0.052 USD
per minute

Get started with Linux Hosted Agents

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

