Scale without limits
The industry’s fastest build times, enabled by massive compute parallelization.
“Migrating from Jenkins to Buildkite allowed us to scale to 40,000,000 minutes of CI builds each month.”Read blog →
- 1,000
- Daily commits
- 500,000
- Monorepo files
- 50M
- Lines of code
- 50%
- Monorepo build time reduction
Adapt dynamically
Power innovation with the industry’s most composable software delivery platform.
Rippling moved to AWS Spot Instances with Buildkite and reduced their CI/CD costs by 50%.Watch the webinar →
- 50%
- CI/CD cost reduction
Boost developer impact
Delight with a system that actually maps to how developers like to work.
“We reduced the wait time on the pipeline that runs pull requests for Kibana from 3 hours to 55 minutes. That’s the difference between pushing a change and finding out if it’s good tomorrow, and pushing a change and being able to continue your work today.”Read case study →
- 70%
- CI/CD run time reduction