- Recorded on
- March 27, 2024
- Length
- 40 minutes
Running your CI pipelines on Spot Instances offers significant savings for CI/CD. But there are speed and developer experience tradeoffs if they're not managed appropriately.
In this webinar, we’ll cover Rippling's approach to optimizing CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS Spot Instances. We’ll talk about:
- How to evaluate cost savings from switching to Spot Instances.
- Why spot instances can be a challenge for CI.
- Strategies for spot-friendly pipelines and handling outages efficiently.
- Key tactics for ensuring fast, reliable builds and excellent developer experience.
- Build pipeline metrics to watch.
Join us to learn how to apply these strategies to your CI/CD processes.