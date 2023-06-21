Watch the webinar
- Recorded on
- September 26, 2023
- Length
- 40 minutes
In this webinar, we'll discuss CI/CD best practices from our experience working with over 1,000 customers to help them quickly and confidently ship quality code.
You'll learn:
- Dashboard Creation: Why (and how) to build a unified view for all CI/CD projects, helping track vital metrics to address build issues early.
- DRY Templates: Using DRY for multi-environment deployments using tools like Helm or Terraform
- Speeding up builds with strategies like parallelization and target skipping
- Addressing pipeline flakiness
- Shift from static to dynamic pipeline configurations for more manageable and cost-effective CI/CD practices
Join Dan Ring and Mike Morgan, Solutions Architects at Buildkite, for this session. We will send a link of the recording to all registrants for those who may be unable to attend the live session.