Buildkite Launches First Scale-Out Delivery Platform

Oct 9, 2024

 Buildkite Announces Strategic Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Accelerate Global Delivery of Modern Software Applications

Apr 10, 2024

 DevOps Leader Buildkite Adds Package Management Capabilities with Acquisition of Packagecloud

Sep 19, 2023

  1. Feb 13, 2024

    The Perfect Balance in Software Teams Unites Visionary Poets with Methodical Librarians

    DevOps Digest

  2. Feb 8, 2024

    Stifling Creativity in the Name of Data

    Dzone

  3. Jan 17, 2024

    Heard on the Street – 1/17/2024

    InsideBIGDATA

  4. Sep 21, 2023

    Buildkite Extends Offering Across DevOps Value Chain With Packagecloud Acquisition

    TFiR

  5. Sep 20, 2023

    Axios Pro Rata: More M&A

    Axios

About Buildkite

Based in San Francisco and Sydney, Buildkite is a fast-growing software delivery provider that offers the industry’s first and only Scale-Out Delivery Platform. Buildkite's Scale-Out Delivery platform is the only solution that provides the flexibility and scale required by the world's most demanding companies for delivering software across a broad range of use cases, including AI/ML workloads and mobile application development. Global innovation leaders including Airbnb, Block, Canva, Cruise, Culture Amp, Elastic, Lyft, PagerDuty, Pinterest, PlanetScale, Rippling, Shopify, Slack, Tinder, Twilio, Uber, and Wayfair have standardized on Buildkite for software delivery.

Press enquiries

Wilson Craig
Mindshare PR agency for Buildkite wilson@mindsharepr.com
tel: +1.408.516.6182

