Buildkite Announces Strategic Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Accelerate Global Delivery of Modern Software Applications

About Buildkite

Based in San Francisco and Sydney, Buildkite is a fast-growing software delivery provider that offers the industry’s first and only Scale-Out Delivery Platform. Buildkite's Scale-Out Delivery platform is the only solution that provides the flexibility and scale required by the world's most demanding companies for delivering software across a broad range of use cases, including AI/ML workloads and mobile application development. Global innovation leaders including Airbnb, Block, Canva, Cruise, Culture Amp, Elastic, Lyft, PagerDuty, Pinterest, PlanetScale, Rippling, Shopify, Slack, Tinder, Twilio, Uber, and Wayfair have standardized on Buildkite for software delivery. For more information, please visit www.buildkite.com.

Media contact

Wilson Craig

Mindshare PR agency for Buildkite

wilson@mindsharepr.com

tel: +1.408.516.6182