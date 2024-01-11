Bring the weird
We value and embrace what makes us different.
- Embracing fun, play, and spontaneity gives us access to different ways of connecting and working with each other.
- A sense of play helps us find cool ways to surprise and delight our users ✨
- Don’t be afraid of sharing our weirdness with the world—it’s what makes us distinctive.
Be real with each other
We acknowledge the whole human, not just the role.
- Through empathy, we can all feel safe and seen.
- Be honest about how we’re going, and be willing to help each other.
- Seek and provide timely feedback in a kind and constructive way.
- Communicate clearly and openly with each other, our partners, and our users.
Maintain momentum
Continuous delivery is all about shipping quickly and often, and we embody this in how we approach our work.
- Shipped is better than perfect — we value momentum over perfection.
- Drive a sense of urgency and energy in the work you do.
- It’s ok to break production, but not people 💚
Empower others
Our teams are diverse, and our people are distributed—we provide everything they need to do their best work.
- We acknowledge and embrace our differences, and give everyone a chance to flourish.
- We give every team the context and direction required to do their jobs.
- We trust everyone to make decisions and get things done.
- When we make mistakes, we learn from them, fix them, and move on.
- Our tools help users solve problems in their own way.
Build it together
Magic happens when we collaborate directly with our customers, with our colleagues, and with our peers across the industry.
- By helping foster a strong and vibrant community of pro developer tools, we help the world discover and fall in love with us 💚
- We treat our users like peers by supporting them well and building great relationships.
- We work closely with users on our product’s direction.