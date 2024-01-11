About

Buildkite powers software delivery for the world’s leading software companies

We are on a mission to unblock developer innovation across the globe.

2013
Founded in 2013, our fully remote team works from over 60 cities across the globe.
18,212
In 2023, Buildkite customers saved over 18,000 years of developer time, with the top 1,000 pipelines seeing builds that would have taken 20,235 years reduced 90% via massive parallelization.
60,000
Our developer-centric platform supports over 60,000 users from the world’s leading software organizations.

Buildkite's Scale-Out Delivery Platform provides us the scalability and flexibility we need to address the unique software delivery challenges we face, empowering our engineering teams to innovate and deliver value swiftly without getting bogged down by complexity. We’ve halved our build times with Buildkite.

Shesh Patel
Engineering Manager II

Buildkite is revolutionizing software delivery, empowering companies to deliver value to their customers at unprecedented scale and speed.

Keith Pitt
Founder and CEO

Leadership

Headshot of Keith Pitt

Founder & CEO

Keith is a developer at heart. He founded Buildkite with a clear mission: to unblock fellow developers and empower them to innovate. Keith's driving force is enabling developers to focus on what they love most—building tech.

Headshot of Sunny Jobson

Sunny Jobson
CFO

Sunny brings over two decades of financial leadership at large multinational organizations to the team. A CA-qualified professional, Sunny thrives in fast-paced, rapid-growth environments, leveraging her commercial and strategic planning expertise to accelerate Buildkite's growth.

Headshot of Daniel Vydra

Daniel Vydra
CTO

Daniel spearheads the company's technology strategy, and leads engineering and infrastructure initiatives. With a career spanning two decades, he brings diverse expertise from many sectors, including ecommerce, media, travel, and telecommunications, to drive Buildkite's technological innovation.

Headshot of Eddie Medak

Eddie Medak
CRO

Eddie brings two decades of executive and sales leadership in the SaaS industry to the team. His distinguished career is marked by driving business growth and digital transformation at high-growth companies. Eddie's expertise lies in developing robust systems, building high-performing teams, and empowering developers with powerful technical solutions that make a real difference.

Headshot of Jay Wampold

Jay Wampold
CMO

Jay brings over two decades of marketing and communications expertise to the team. A seasoned leader in the developer tools market, Jay is a master at creating and growing new markets. Jay has a track record of driving exceptional revenue growth, accelerating customer growth, and capturing market share in competitive B2B and B2C sectors.

Values

Bring the weird

We value and embrace what makes us different.

  • Embracing fun, play, and spontaneity gives us access to different ways of connecting and working with each other.
  • A sense of play helps us find cool ways to surprise and delight our users ✨
  • Don’t be afraid of sharing our weirdness with the world—it’s what makes us distinctive.
Two Buildkite employees in costumes

Be real with each other

We acknowledge the whole human, not just the role.

  • Through empathy, we can all feel safe and seen.
  • Be honest about how we’re going, and be willing to help each other.
  • Seek and provide timely feedback in a kind and constructive way.
  • Communicate clearly and openly with each other, our partners, and our users.
Two Buildkite employees at a round table

Maintain momentum

Continuous delivery is all about shipping quickly and often, and we embody this in how we approach our work.

  • Shipped is better than perfect — we value momentum over perfection.
  • Drive a sense of urgency and energy in the work you do.
  • It’s ok to break production, but not people 💚
A group of Buildkite employees outside posing like The Thinker

Empower others

Our teams are diverse, and our people are distributed—we provide everything they need to do their best work.

  • We acknowledge and embrace our differences, and give everyone a chance to flourish.
  • We give every team the context and direction required to do their jobs.
  • We trust everyone to make decisions and get things done.
  • When we make mistakes, we learn from them, fix them, and move on.
  • Our tools help users solve problems in their own way.
Buildkite employees applauding at a conference

Build it together

Magic happens when we collaborate directly with our customers, with our colleagues, and with our peers across the industry.

  • By helping foster a strong and vibrant community of pro developer tools, we help the world discover and fall in love with us 💚
  • We treat our users like peers by supporting them well and building great relationships.
  • We work closely with users on our product’s direction.
A group of Buildkite employees holding photobooth signs
Buildkite employees gathering outside on an excursion

Join the team

Build tools for the best software teams in the world.

Open roles
7

Finance
1
People
1
Product Management
1
Sales & Customer Success
2
Support
2
View open roles

