Self-Hosted Agents

Secure your most important workflows

Combine your build infrastructure with Buildkite’s control plane for faster, safer, and cheaper software delivery.

Take full control of the build environment

Run your compute with our orchestration.

Optimize on your terms

You own the build environment and configure the runners (agents), so you can fine-tune them to suit your needs—speed, cost, risk reduction, it’s up to you.

Match compute to workflow

Dedicate more and faster agents to pipelines with heavy workloads. Use smaller, cheaper agents for less important tasks.

Test where you deploy

Don’t get caught out by unexpected errors in an environment you can’t see or control. Run your tests in an environment matching production.

Continuously tweak your setup

The best version of your setup today will be different in a year from now, but Buildkite supports both.

Own your security posture

You can’t leak sensitive data when you don’t have access to it—and Buildkite doesn’t need it.

Run in your security perimeter

Pipelines run in your build environment on agents you configure, all within your security perimeter.

Visual depicting a security watch tower overlooking various technologies

Limit access to secrets

Buildkite never needs access to your source code, secrets, or internal systems. You can even check out the agent code yourself—it’s open source.

Image showing your models and source code stored securely from unauthorized access

Lock down runners

Deeply integrated lifecycle hooks let you restrict the build environment and what agents can do.

Integrate on your terms

Don’t open your firewall to another tool. Instead, use Buildkite’s extensive APIs and webhooks to build the integrations you need to fit your tools and workflows. Or use an integration from the plugin ecosystem.

Buildkite on Kubernetes

Set up Kubernetes infrastructure on any cloud.

Deploy a prebuilt stack

The Buildkite Agent Stack for Kubernetes gives you a Kubernetes controller that runs Buildkite steps as Kubernetes jobs.

Use simple configuration

The Kubernetes plugin converts PodSpec into pods with options for patches, sidecars, extra volume mounts, and more.

Avoid vendor lock-in

Run the Buildkite Agent Stack for Kubernetes on any cloud—AKE, EKS, or GKE.

Buildkite on AWS

Get your build environment up and running quickly on AWS.

Use a prebuilt stack on EC2

The Buildkite Elastic CI Stack for AWS gives you a private, autoscaling Buildkite agent cluster.

Parallelize large test suites

Use the Buildkite Elastic CI Stack for AWS across hundreds of nodes to run tests, app deployments, and AWS ops tasks.

Start from sensible defaults

Each Buildkite Elastic CI Stack for AWS deployment contains a launch template with all you need, and full customization.

Buildkite on Google Cloud

Set up your delivery platform with Google services.

Scale the cross-platform runner

The Buildkite agent can run workloads on Google Kubernetes Engine, Google Compute Engine, or any other platform.

Parallelize heavy workloads

Run multiple agents to scale with your needs.

Keep your artifacts close

Configure the agent to store build artifacts in your Google Cloud Storage bucket.

