  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Blog
Three 3D rendered clouds connected in a stylized network

How Rippling used Spot instances to save and scale CI/CD

See how we were able to use Spot Instances to save on infrastructure costs.

rippling.com ↗

Colorful shipping containers

Moving Retool's CI from Azure Pipelines to Buildkite with Kubernetes

Retool recently transitioned its continuous integration (CI) environment from Azure Pipelines to Buildkite, using Kubernetes in the test environment.

retool.com ↗

Colorful shipping containers

uBuild: Fast and Safe Building of Thousands of Container Images

At Uber, we run thousands of different containerized microservices to provide our core services.

www.uber.com ↗

Buildkite jobs passing on a pull request

How our Rails test suite runs in 1 minute on Buildkite

Learn how we use minitest and FactoryBot with parallel tests to get our Rails test suite to run in 1 minute on Buildkite.

planetscale.com ↗

What we learnt by migrating from CircleCI to Buildkite

We recently rolled out a new CI system at Hasura and we are writing this post to take you on a journey about why and how we did it.

hasura.io ↗

Moving from CircleCI to Buildkite: Everything You Need to Know

As a DevOps engineer for quite a few years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with a variety of CI/CD tools, from Jenkins, to Gitlab, TFS, and CircleCI. But, as the saying goes, DevOps is about the culture and processes, as the tooling is constantly changing.

hackernoon.com ↗

Two people working on laptops

Blazing Fast CI with Buildkite

Engineer Scott Ringwelski recaps Handshake's switch to Buildkite for our CI pipelines.

joinhandshake.com ↗

A woman on a boat on a river taking a photo

Better Android Testing at Airbnb—Part 7: Test Generation and CI

In the final installment of our series on Android Testing at Airbnb we dive into our CI setup and share thoughts on where we are going next.

medium.com ↗

Continuous integration for iOS with Nix and Buildkite

Tens of millions of people use the Pinterest app for iOS every month.

medium.com ↗

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service