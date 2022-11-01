We’re excited to share that Buildkite has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance. Security is at the core of everything we do–we aim to meet industry standards and customer expectations for security controls, enabling our customers to focus on building best-in-class tools and experiences. Thousands of development teams globally build and deploy their software using Buildkite, and our SOC 2 Type I report verifies that we continue to maintain the requirements necessary for security and confidentiality when handling user data.

The SOC 2 certification is the natural result of one of Buildkite’s core values: empower others. Now, both existing and prospective customers can rest assured that our risk management, governance, and data handling processes are safe and trustworthy–verified by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The massive internal effort it took to prepare for SOC 2 compliance across the company is a testament to Buildkite’s dedication to providing customers the level of compliance needed to do their best work.

What is SOC 2 compliance?

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) is a voluntary compliance standard used to assess procedures and control processes in an organization.

There are two types of SOC 2 audit reports:

Type I: reports the service organization’s system and the suitability of the design of controls

Type II: reports on the operating effectiveness of controls described in the Type I audit report

Want to learn more?

For questions or a copy of our SOC 2 Type I report, please contact us at security@buildkite.com. You can also visit our security page for more information on our security policies and procedures.