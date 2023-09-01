Fix Fix audit-log graphql endpoint when requesting sessionUser ( Platform )

Enhancement Improved security settings UI in organization settings ( Platform )

Fix Validate input parameters are integers in GraphQL API to prevent errors on some queries ( Platform )

Enhancement Better Audit Log entries for SCIM user deletion ( Platform )

Fix Fix Test Analytics usage page which would not load for certain plan types ( Platform )

Feature Access to test suite from an individual job ( Pipelines )

Fix Resolve mismatches with running build stats ( Pipelines )

Fix Prevent anonymous users deep pagination ( Pipelines )

Feature New log line interation styles ( Pipelines )

Fix Gracefully handle exceptions on archived pipelines ( Pipelines )

Fix Resolve inconsistent run time on triggered jobs ( Pipelines )

Fix Improve permission checking on pipeline provider webhook_url ( Pipelines )

Enhancement API parity for pipelines provider webhook_url attribute ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Improve performance of circuit breakers ( Pipelines )

Fix Prevent simultaneous build requests to improve performance on builds with large step counts ( Pipelines )

Fix Anchor Job log output header ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Document contribution guidelines for pipeline-schema ( Pipelines )

Fix Correctly render `Close` button on Dialog components ( Pipelines )

Fix Format build create_at data on BuildList ( Pipelines )

Fix Ensure GitHub avatars render as build author ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Improve Clusters API error messaging ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix Broswer history context being overriden ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Emojify Pipeline Settings sidebar header ( Pipelines )

Fix Consistenly capitalise Builds List ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Improved performance of “List agents” REST API endpoint ( Pipelines )

Fix Improve error handling when changing setting for archived pipelines ( Pipelines )

Fix Improve loading of build pages with large numbers of steps ( Pipelines )

Fix Allow deletion of cluster queues containing blocked or waiting jobs ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Improve performance generating REST API pagination headers ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Improve timeliness of service notification data loading and delivery ( Pipelines )

Feature Support for build artifacts in Azure (alternative to S3/GCS/Artifactory) ( Pipelines )

Fix Improve support for soft-failed outcome in group steps ( Pipelines )

Fix fix: typo ( Agent )

Enhancement Add `allow-repositories` param to enable repository allow-listing ( Agent )

Fix Escape path segments in URLs made with fmt.Sprintf ( Agent )

Enhancement Add a full agent version which includes the commit ( Agent )

Enhancement Provide new glob library with experiment ( Agent )

Fix Use git log to get commit information ( Agent )

Feature Artifact up/download to/from Azure Blob Storage ( Agent )

Fix Retry fork/exec errors when running hook ( Agent )

Fix Fix detection of missing commits on checkout ( Agent )

Fix Fix step get is printing the address of the stdout stream at the start ( Agent )

Fix Add a newline after printing errors from the config parser ( Agent )

Fix add missing 'an' in annotation help ( Agent )

Enhancement Add --strict-single-hooks ( Agent )

Enhancement Make the agent send a SIGTERM (configurable) before a SIGKILL to subprocesses ( Agent )

Fix Fix an error where exit status wasn't getting captured by the cleanup process ( Agent )

Fix Fix parsing an interval as another interval ( Agent )

Enhancement Add experiment to avoid a recursive trap ( Agent )

Enhancement Include the version each experiment was promoted ( Agent )

Enhancement Print agent version and build in debug logs ( Agent )

Fix Use a unique name for each agent started using the systemd template unit file ( Agent )

Enhancement Load the AWS Shared Credentials for s3 operations ( Agent )

Enhancement Add option to configure location of Job Log tmp file ( Agent )

Fix Replace Bash fix-permissions script with Go ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Prevent permission script acting on symlinks ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Fix instance storage mount script fails when instance storage not available ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Change the Community Slack links to Forum ones ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Fix `mdadm` is not installed ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Add missing authorized keys systemd units ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Fix instance storage docker dir not created ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Fix `set -e` fails from env hooks ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Use windows server 2019 base image and docker ce ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement Add UseCostAllocationTags to EBS volume ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement Add ScalerMinPollInterval param ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Disable pager for aws-cli v2 for the buildkite-agent user ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement Rename `EventScheduleRate` to `ScalerEventScheduleRate` and include it in the changelog for v6 ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Feature Elastic CI Stack for AWS V6 ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Update event trigger schedule ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Correct grammar in an error message ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement Exit status 2 when environment hook fails ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Speculative fixes for docker image building hanging ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement Handle hard failures (eg. kernel panic) during bootstrap ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Create script to prepend `--compatibility` flag to docker-compose ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement Change `EventScheduleRate` parameter to `EventSchedulePeriod` and require units ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement Use the metrics route scoped to a queue to get metrics for the queue ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix DescribeScalingActivities once ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement Add MinPollInterval param ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement Allow the event schedule rate to be configured via parameters ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement feat(collector): exit on 401 response ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Enhancement Make the timeout configurable ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )

Fix Broken Ruby version comparability in RSpec/Minitest collector ( Test Analytics )

Fix Duplicate suite slug name error ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Update documentation to better describe failure_expanded objects ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Update JSON history docs to clarify the time unit for duration ( Test Analytics )

Fix Remove Monitors from Docs ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Add graphql_id to Suite REST API response ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Header tweak for summary page ( Test Analytics )

Feature Add emoji support ( Test Analytics )

Fix Upload API 🐛 key not found error ( Test Analytics )

Fix Upload API 🐛 undefined method error ( Test Analytics )

Feature Add suites#create REST API endpoint ( Test Analytics )