| Fix
|Fix audit-log graphql endpoint when requesting sessionUser
| ( Platform )
| Enhancement
|Improved security settings UI in organization settings
| ( Platform )
| Fix
|Validate input parameters are integers in GraphQL API to prevent errors on some queries
| ( Platform )
| Enhancement
|Better Audit Log entries for SCIM user deletion
| ( Platform )
| Fix
|Fix Test Analytics usage page which would not load for certain plan types
| ( Platform )
| Feature
|Access to test suite from an individual job
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Resolve mismatches with running build stats
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Prevent anonymous users deep pagination
| ( Pipelines )
| Feature
|New log line interation styles
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Gracefully handle exceptions on archived pipelines
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Resolve inconsistent run time on triggered jobs
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Improve permission checking on pipeline provider webhook_url
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|API parity for pipelines provider webhook_url attribute
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Improve performance of circuit breakers
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Prevent simultaneous build requests to improve performance on builds with large step counts
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Anchor Job log output header
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Document contribution guidelines for pipeline-schema
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Correctly render `Close` button on Dialog components
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Format build create_at data on BuildList
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Ensure GitHub avatars render as build author
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Improve Clusters API error messaging
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Fix Broswer history context being overriden
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Emojify Pipeline Settings sidebar header
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Consistenly capitalise Builds List
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Improved performance of “List agents” REST API endpoint
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Improve error handling when changing setting for archived pipelines
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Improve loading of build pages with large numbers of steps
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Allow deletion of cluster queues containing blocked or waiting jobs
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Improve performance generating REST API pagination headers
| ( Pipelines )
| Enhancement
|Improve timeliness of service notification data loading and delivery
| ( Pipelines )
| Feature
|Support for build artifacts in Azure (alternative to S3/GCS/Artifactory)
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|Improve support for soft-failed outcome in group steps
| ( Pipelines )
| Fix
|fix: typo
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Add `allow-repositories` param to enable repository allow-listing
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Escape path segments in URLs made with fmt.Sprintf
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Add a full agent version which includes the commit
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Provide new glob library with experiment
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Use git log to get commit information
| ( Agent )
| Feature
|Artifact up/download to/from Azure Blob Storage
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Retry fork/exec errors when running hook
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Fix detection of missing commits on checkout
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Fix step get is printing the address of the stdout stream at the start
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Add a newline after printing errors from the config parser
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|add missing 'an' in annotation help
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Add --strict-single-hooks
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Make the agent send a SIGTERM (configurable) before a SIGKILL to subprocesses
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Fix an error where exit status wasn't getting captured by the cleanup process
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Fix parsing an interval as another interval
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Add experiment to avoid a recursive trap
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Include the version each experiment was promoted
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Print agent version and build in debug logs
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Use a unique name for each agent started using the systemd template unit file
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Load the AWS Shared Credentials for s3 operations
| ( Agent )
| Enhancement
|Add option to configure location of Job Log tmp file
| ( Agent )
| Fix
|Replace Bash fix-permissions script with Go
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Prevent permission script acting on symlinks
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Fix instance storage mount script fails when instance storage not available
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Change the Community Slack links to Forum ones
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Fix `mdadm` is not installed
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Add missing authorized keys systemd units
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Fix instance storage docker dir not created
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Fix `set -e` fails from env hooks
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Use windows server 2019 base image and docker ce
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|Add UseCostAllocationTags to EBS volume
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|Add ScalerMinPollInterval param
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Disable pager for aws-cli v2 for the buildkite-agent user
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|Rename `EventScheduleRate` to `ScalerEventScheduleRate` and include it in the changelog for v6
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Feature
|Elastic CI Stack for AWS V6
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Update event trigger schedule
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Correct grammar in an error message
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|Exit status 2 when environment hook fails
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Speculative fixes for docker image building hanging
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|Handle hard failures (eg. kernel panic) during bootstrap
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Create script to prepend `--compatibility` flag to docker-compose
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|Change `EventScheduleRate` parameter to `EventSchedulePeriod` and require units
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|Use the metrics route scoped to a queue to get metrics for the queue
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|DescribeScalingActivities once
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|Add MinPollInterval param
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|Allow the event schedule rate to be configured via parameters
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|feat(collector): exit on 401 response
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Enhancement
|Make the timeout configurable
| ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
| Fix
|Broken Ruby version comparability in RSpec/Minitest collector
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Duplicate suite slug name error
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Update documentation to better describe failure_expanded objects
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Update JSON history docs to clarify the time unit for duration
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Remove Monitors from Docs
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Add graphql_id to Suite REST API response
| ( Test Analytics )
| Enhancement
|Header tweak for summary page
| ( Test Analytics )
| Feature
|Add emoji support
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Upload API 🐛 key not found error
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Upload API 🐛 undefined method error
| ( Test Analytics )
| Feature
|Add suites#create REST API endpoint
| ( Test Analytics )
| Fix
|Sanitise execution duration
| ( Test Analytics )