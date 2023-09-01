Terraform Provider 1.0

Manage your CI/CD resources as code

Centrally manage more of your Buildkite organization and infrastructure as code in our first major version release.
Buildkite

Manage even more of your Buildkite infrastructure as code with the release of version 1.0 of the Buildkite Terraform provider.

Version 1.0 ships with new resources including Test Suites and Cluster management. And a re-written pipeline resource, with the team block extracted and moved to it's own buildkite_pipeline_team resource.

Platform improvements

Extending our ecosystem

Docs enhancements

Find the answers you need faster, with our updated search, and UI improvements.

Azure Blob Storage

Upload and store artifacts to Azure Blob Storage.

1% improvements

Some of the work done behind-the-scenes by our Engineering and Product teams, who are constantly shipping features, fixes, and enhancements.

Fix Fix audit-log graphql endpoint when requesting sessionUser ( Platform )
Enhancement Improved security settings UI in organization settings ( Platform )
Fix Validate input parameters are integers in GraphQL API to prevent errors on some queries ( Platform )
Enhancement Better Audit Log entries for SCIM user deletion ( Platform )
Fix Fix Test Analytics usage page which would not load for certain plan types ( Platform )
Feature Access to test suite from an individual job ( Pipelines )
Fix Resolve mismatches with running build stats ( Pipelines )
Fix Prevent anonymous users deep pagination ( Pipelines )
Feature New log line interation styles ( Pipelines )
Fix Gracefully handle exceptions on archived pipelines ( Pipelines )
Fix Resolve inconsistent run time on triggered jobs ( Pipelines )
Fix Improve permission checking on pipeline provider webhook_url ( Pipelines )
Enhancement API parity for pipelines provider webhook_url attribute ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Improve performance of circuit breakers ( Pipelines )
Fix Prevent simultaneous build requests to improve performance on builds with large step counts ( Pipelines )
Fix Anchor Job log output header ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Document contribution guidelines for pipeline-schema ( Pipelines )
Fix Correctly render `Close` button on Dialog components ( Pipelines )
Fix Format build create_at data on BuildList ( Pipelines )
Fix Ensure GitHub avatars render as build author ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Improve Clusters API error messaging ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix Broswer history context being overriden ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Emojify Pipeline Settings sidebar header ( Pipelines )
Fix Consistenly capitalise Builds List ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Improved performance of “List agents” REST API endpoint ( Pipelines )
Fix Improve error handling when changing setting for archived pipelines ( Pipelines )
Fix Improve loading of build pages with large numbers of steps ( Pipelines )
Fix Allow deletion of cluster queues containing blocked or waiting jobs ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Improve performance generating REST API pagination headers ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Improve timeliness of service notification data loading and delivery ( Pipelines )
Feature Support for build artifacts in Azure (alternative to S3/GCS/Artifactory) ( Pipelines )
Fix Improve support for soft-failed outcome in group steps ( Pipelines )
Fix fix: typo ( Agent )
Enhancement Add `allow-repositories` param to enable repository allow-listing ( Agent )
Fix Escape path segments in URLs made with fmt.Sprintf ( Agent )
Enhancement Add a full agent version which includes the commit ( Agent )
Enhancement Provide new glob library with experiment ( Agent )
Fix Use git log to get commit information ( Agent )
Feature Artifact up/download to/from Azure Blob Storage ( Agent )
Fix Retry fork/exec errors when running hook ( Agent )
Fix Fix detection of missing commits on checkout ( Agent )
Fix Fix step get is printing the address of the stdout stream at the start ( Agent )
Fix Add a newline after printing errors from the config parser ( Agent )
Fix add missing 'an' in annotation help ( Agent )
Enhancement Add --strict-single-hooks ( Agent )
Enhancement Make the agent send a SIGTERM (configurable) before a SIGKILL to subprocesses ( Agent )
Fix Fix an error where exit status wasn't getting captured by the cleanup process ( Agent )
Fix Fix parsing an interval as another interval ( Agent )
Enhancement Add experiment to avoid a recursive trap ( Agent )
Enhancement Include the version each experiment was promoted ( Agent )
Enhancement Print agent version and build in debug logs ( Agent )
Fix Use a unique name for each agent started using the systemd template unit file ( Agent )
Enhancement Load the AWS Shared Credentials for s3 operations ( Agent )
Enhancement Add option to configure location of Job Log tmp file ( Agent )
Fix Replace Bash fix-permissions script with Go ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Prevent permission script acting on symlinks ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Fix instance storage mount script fails when instance storage not available ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Change the Community Slack links to Forum ones ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Fix `mdadm` is not installed ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Add missing authorized keys systemd units ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Fix instance storage docker dir not created ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Fix `set -e` fails from env hooks ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Use windows server 2019 base image and docker ce ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Add UseCostAllocationTags to EBS volume ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Add ScalerMinPollInterval param ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Disable pager for aws-cli v2 for the buildkite-agent user ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Rename `EventScheduleRate` to `ScalerEventScheduleRate` and include it in the changelog for v6 ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Feature Elastic CI Stack for AWS V6 ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Update event trigger schedule ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Correct grammar in an error message ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Exit status 2 when environment hook fails ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Speculative fixes for docker image building hanging ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Handle hard failures (eg. kernel panic) during bootstrap ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Create script to prepend `--compatibility` flag to docker-compose ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Change `EventScheduleRate` parameter to `EventSchedulePeriod` and require units ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Use the metrics route scoped to a queue to get metrics for the queue ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix DescribeScalingActivities once ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Add MinPollInterval param ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Allow the event schedule rate to be configured via parameters ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement feat(collector): exit on 401 response ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Enhancement Make the timeout configurable ( Elastic CI Stack for AWS )
Fix Broken Ruby version comparability in RSpec/Minitest collector ( Test Analytics )
Fix Duplicate suite slug name error ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Update documentation to better describe failure_expanded objects ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Update JSON history docs to clarify the time unit for duration ( Test Analytics )
Fix Remove Monitors from Docs ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Add graphql_id to Suite REST API response ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Header tweak for summary page ( Test Analytics )
Feature Add emoji support ( Test Analytics )
Fix Upload API 🐛 key not found error ( Test Analytics )
Fix Upload API 🐛 undefined method error ( Test Analytics )
Feature Add suites#create REST API endpoint ( Test Analytics )
Fix Sanitise execution duration ( Test Analytics )

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service