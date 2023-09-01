Docs enhancements

We’ve made some small (but significant) changes to our documentation site in an effort to help you find the information you need faster, and digest it more easily. It’s a job that's never finished!

We’ve shipped; a refreshed search, a dedicated hybrid architecture page, a pipelines landing page, UI improvements to; page layout, typography and spacing, tables, callouts, inline code, links. Cross linking to related documentation for easier navigation. Updated diagrams for build retention, build export, clusters, and data flow. Revised information architecture for more logical groupings of documentation. And...we even fixed a few typos too.