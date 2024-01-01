Fix Interpolate environment variables as part of group configuration. ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix the 404 issue when clicking rebuild. ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix the UI bug with parallelism by including the number in the build header. ( Pipelines )

Fix Correctly terminate single-job instances in elastic-ci-stack. ( Pipelines )

Fix Ensure audit logs include all pipeline update steps. ( Pipelines )

Feature Allow for ordering annotations by priority using `--priority`. ( Pipelines )

Fix Prevent cluster queues from becoming the default when changing their descriptions. ( Pipelines )

Fix Transition builds to `started` when no longer failing. ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix slow response times when getting `repositories.json` file. ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix title element for default cluster queue page. ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix `Unknown` Slack notifications on skipped builds. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Add `soft_failed` attribute to trigger jobs API presenter. ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix signed pipelines with wait steps. ( Pipelines )

Fix Resolve `github_commit_status` from `Pending` when using groups and wait steps. ( Pipelines )

Fix Ensure agent registration happens when using clusters. ( Pipelines )

Fix Display correct UI status for group step pills that contain skipped and running jobs. ( Pipelines )

Fix Move jobs in `WAITING_FAILED` and to `CANCELED` when a build is canceled. ( Pipelines )

Fix On Windows, allow case-insensitive interpolation of runtime environment variables. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Add `ClusterId` to Buildkite environment variables. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Add support for pipeline templates in the Terraform provider. ( Support )

Enhancement Release v0.2.0 of the Migration CLI. ( Support )

Fix Fix `--target` option implementation in the docker-compose plugin. ( Support )

Feature Add `--buildkite-inline-cache` property to the docker-compose plugin. ( Support )

Fix Fix an issue with the usage of `list-object-v2`. ( Support )

Enhancement Add device-level IO limit options to the Docker plugin. ( Support )

Enhancement Container-definitions configuration is now optional on the ECS plugin. ( Support )

Enhancement Improve SSO IP pinning for users on IPv6 addresses. ( Platform )

Enhancement Expand Buildkite emoji library. ( Platform )

Enhancement Notify organizations when reaching either 50% or 80% of inclusion usage. ( Platform )

Enhancement Allow CSV export of organization members. ( Platform )

Enhancement Improve display of hidden API access token values. ( Platform )

Enhancement Identify inactive notification services via `Last sent` timestamps. ( Platform )

Enhancement Include more information in the empty state when no data is available due to data retention. ( Test Analytics )

Fix Fix missing suite reliability chart hover tooltip. ( Test Analytics )

Fix Adjust suite title and public badge positioning to account for long titles. ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Update docs to reflect currently available test frameworks. ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Remove `beta` reference in docs for languages out of beta. ( Test Analytics )

Fix Remove double footer border on Test Analytics views. ( Test Analytics )

Fix Ensure test runner exits with correct exit code in the JavaScript Test Collector. ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Refresh run issues documentation. ( Test Analytics )

Fix Remove `Continue setup` link when user doesn't have full access to the suite. ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Remove ActiveSupport dependency from test collector Ruby gem. ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Update JUnit XML setup instructions to guide users to the Buildkite plugin. ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Clearly indicate which API calls require access token authentication. ( Documentation )

Enhancement Promote organizations and add new teams endpoints to API documentation. ( Documentation )

Enhancement Provide detail on how to manage clusters, queues, and agent tokens via UI or API. ( Documentation )

Enhancement Explain how to migrate unclustered agents and pipelines to a cluster via UI or API. ( Documentation )

Enhancement Create new documentation section for Buildkite Packages, including a step-by-step tutorial. ( Documentation )

Feature Add `--allowed-environment-variables` option to agent start. ( Agent )

Enhancement Cap agent retries to 24 hours for cases that previously tried forever. ( Agent )

Fix Prevent agent from retrying more requests that will never succeed. ( Agent )

Enhancement Upgrade agent to run on Go 1.22. ( Agent )

Enhancement Log enabled experiments on agent start. ( Agent )

Enhancement Extend graceful cancellation from checkout phase to all job phases. ( Agent )

Enhancement Allow silencing of specific warning logs using `--disable-warnings-for`. ( Agent )

Fix Resolve Git commit information automatically when using a custom checkout hook. ( Agent )