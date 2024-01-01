Bulk stop agents

| Fix
Interpolate environment variables as part of group configuration.
( Pipelines )
Fix
Fix the 404 issue when clicking rebuild.
( Pipelines )
Fix
Fix the UI bug with parallelism by including the number in the build header.
( Pipelines )
Fix
Correctly terminate single-job instances in elastic-ci-stack.
( Pipelines )
Fix
Ensure audit logs include all pipeline update steps.
( Pipelines )
Feature
Allow for ordering annotations by priority using `--priority`.
( Pipelines )
Fix
Prevent cluster queues from becoming the default when changing their descriptions.
( Pipelines )
Fix
Transition builds to `started` when no longer failing.
( Pipelines )
Fix
Fix slow response times when getting `repositories.json` file.
( Pipelines )
Fix
Fix title element for default cluster queue page.
( Pipelines )
Fix
Fix `Unknown` Slack notifications on skipped builds.
( Pipelines )
Enhancement
Add `soft_failed` attribute to trigger jobs API presenter.
( Pipelines )
Fix
Fix signed pipelines with wait steps.
( Pipelines )
Fix
Resolve `github_commit_status` from `Pending` when using groups and wait steps.
( Pipelines )
Fix
Ensure agent registration happens when using clusters.
( Pipelines )
Fix
Display correct UI status for group step pills that contain skipped and running jobs.
( Pipelines )
Fix
Move jobs in `WAITING_FAILED` and to `CANCELED` when a build is canceled.
( Pipelines )
Fix
On Windows, allow case-insensitive interpolation of runtime environment variables.
( Pipelines )
Enhancement
Add `ClusterId` to Buildkite environment variables.
( Pipelines )
Enhancement
Add support for pipeline templates in the Terraform provider.
( Support )
Enhancement
Release v0.2.0 of the Migration CLI.
( Support )
Fix
Fix `--target` option implementation in the docker-compose plugin.
( Support )
Feature
Add `--buildkite-inline-cache` property to the docker-compose plugin.
( Support )
Fix
Fix an issue with the usage of `list-object-v2`.
( Support )
Enhancement
Add device-level IO limit options to the Docker plugin.
( Support )
Enhancement
Container-definitions configuration is now optional on the ECS plugin.
( Support )
Enhancement
Improve SSO IP pinning for users on IPv6 addresses.
( Platform )
Enhancement
Expand Buildkite emoji library.
( Platform )
Enhancement
Notify organizations when reaching either 50% or 80% of inclusion usage.
( Platform )
Enhancement
Allow CSV export of organization members.
( Platform )
Enhancement
Improve display of hidden API access token values.
( Platform )
Enhancement
Identify inactive notification services via `Last sent` timestamps.
( Platform )
Enhancement
Include more information in the empty state when no data is available due to data retention.
( Test Analytics )
Fix
Fix missing suite reliability chart hover tooltip.
( Test Analytics )
Fix
Adjust suite title and public badge positioning to account for long titles.
( Test Analytics )
Enhancement
Update docs to reflect currently available test frameworks.
( Test Analytics )
Enhancement
Remove `beta` reference in docs for languages out of beta.
( Test Analytics )
Fix
Remove double footer border on Test Analytics views.
( Test Analytics )
Fix
Ensure test runner exits with correct exit code in the JavaScript Test Collector.
( Test Analytics )
Enhancement
Refresh run issues documentation.
( Test Analytics )
Fix
Remove `Continue setup` link when user doesn't have full access to the suite.
( Test Analytics )
Enhancement
Remove ActiveSupport dependency from test collector Ruby gem.
( Test Analytics )
Enhancement
Update JUnit XML setup instructions to guide users to the Buildkite plugin.
( Test Analytics )
Enhancement
Clearly indicate which API calls require access token authentication.
( Documentation )
Enhancement
Promote organizations and add new teams endpoints to API documentation.
( Documentation )
Enhancement
Provide detail on how to manage clusters, queues, and agent tokens via UI or API.
( Documentation )
Enhancement
Explain how to migrate unclustered agents and pipelines to a cluster via UI or API.
( Documentation )
Enhancement
Create new documentation section for Buildkite Packages, including a step-by-step tutorial.
( Documentation )
Feature
Add `--allowed-environment-variables` option to agent start.
( Agent )
Enhancement
Cap agent retries to 24 hours for cases that previously tried forever.
( Agent )
Fix
Prevent agent from retrying more requests that will never succeed.
( Agent )
Enhancement
Upgrade agent to run on Go 1.22.
( Agent )
Enhancement
Log enabled experiments on agent start.
( Agent )
Enhancement
Extend graceful cancellation from checkout phase to all job phases.
( Agent )
Enhancement
Allow silencing of specific warning logs using `--disable-warnings-for`.
( Agent )
Fix
Resolve Git commit information automatically when using a custom checkout hook.
( Agent )
Fix
Fix PowerShell hooks on Windows.
( Agent )