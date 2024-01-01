Checking the waterfall view gives you a clear rundown of where time is spent in a build. But when you try to dive deeper into why a job ran for a long time, you have to switch to the list view and find the relevant job.

That’s all well and good for pipelines with only a few steps, but it gets tricky for longer pipelines and even worse for pipelines with parallel steps.

Now, jobs in the waterfall view link to the full details in the list view, so it's easy to dive deep into the logs directly from the waterfall view.