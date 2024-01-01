Enhancements

Investigate jobs from the waterfall view

Checking the waterfall view gives you a clear rundown of where time is spent in a build. But when you try to dive deeper into why a job ran for a long time, you have to switch to the list view and find the relevant job.

That’s all well and good for pipelines with only a few steps, but it gets tricky for longer pipelines and even worse for pipelines with parallel steps.

Now, jobs in the waterfall view link to the full details in the list view, so it's easy to dive deep into the logs directly from the waterfall view.

Enhancements

Quality of life improvements

★ Pro and Enterprise plans

Manage teams through the REST API

Parity between APIs for those who prefer REST.

Faster reassignment for lost agents

Spend less time waiting for lost agents.

Find test suites faster

Bookmark your most visited test suites, and get run data at a glance.

Save clicks when debugging agents

New links help you jump between jobs and agents to diagnose issues early.

Bulk stop agents

Manage your agents from the command line.

1% improvements

Some smaller features, fixes, and updates from our team to yours.

Fix Interpolate environment variables as part of group configuration. ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix the 404 issue when clicking rebuild. ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix the UI bug with parallelism by including the number in the build header. ( Pipelines )
Fix Correctly terminate single-job instances in elastic-ci-stack. ( Pipelines )
Fix Ensure audit logs include all pipeline update steps. ( Pipelines )
Feature Allow for ordering annotations by priority using `--priority`. ( Pipelines )
Fix Prevent cluster queues from becoming the default when changing their descriptions. ( Pipelines )
Fix Transition builds to `started` when no longer failing. ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix slow response times when getting `repositories.json` file. ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix title element for default cluster queue page. ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix `Unknown` Slack notifications on skipped builds. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Add `soft_failed` attribute to trigger jobs API presenter. ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix signed pipelines with wait steps. ( Pipelines )
Fix Resolve `github_commit_status` from `Pending` when using groups and wait steps. ( Pipelines )
Fix Ensure agent registration happens when using clusters. ( Pipelines )
Fix Display correct UI status for group step pills that contain skipped and running jobs. ( Pipelines )
Fix Move jobs in `WAITING_FAILED` and to `CANCELED` when a build is canceled. ( Pipelines )
Fix On Windows, allow case-insensitive interpolation of runtime environment variables. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Add `ClusterId` to Buildkite environment variables. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Add support for pipeline templates in the Terraform provider. ( Support )
Enhancement Release v0.2.0 of the Migration CLI. ( Support )
Fix Fix `--target` option implementation in the docker-compose plugin. ( Support )
Feature Add `--buildkite-inline-cache` property to the docker-compose plugin. ( Support )
Fix Fix an issue with the usage of `list-object-v2`. ( Support )
Enhancement Add device-level IO limit options to the Docker plugin. ( Support )
Enhancement Container-definitions configuration is now optional on the ECS plugin. ( Support )
Enhancement Improve SSO IP pinning for users on IPv6 addresses. ( Platform )
Enhancement Expand Buildkite emoji library. ( Platform )
Enhancement Notify organizations when reaching either 50% or 80% of inclusion usage. ( Platform )
Enhancement Allow CSV export of organization members. ( Platform )
Enhancement Improve display of hidden API access token values. ( Platform )
Enhancement Identify inactive notification services via `Last sent` timestamps. ( Platform )
Enhancement Include more information in the empty state when no data is available due to data retention. ( Test Analytics )
Fix Fix missing suite reliability chart hover tooltip. ( Test Analytics )
Fix Adjust suite title and public badge positioning to account for long titles. ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Update docs to reflect currently available test frameworks. ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Remove `beta` reference in docs for languages out of beta. ( Test Analytics )
Fix Remove double footer border on Test Analytics views. ( Test Analytics )
Fix Ensure test runner exits with correct exit code in the JavaScript Test Collector. ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Refresh run issues documentation. ( Test Analytics )
Fix Remove `Continue setup` link when user doesn't have full access to the suite. ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Remove ActiveSupport dependency from test collector Ruby gem. ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Update JUnit XML setup instructions to guide users to the Buildkite plugin. ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Clearly indicate which API calls require access token authentication. ( Documentation )
Enhancement Promote organizations and add new teams endpoints to API documentation. ( Documentation )
Enhancement Provide detail on how to manage clusters, queues, and agent tokens via UI or API. ( Documentation )
Enhancement Explain how to migrate unclustered agents and pipelines to a cluster via UI or API. ( Documentation )
Enhancement Create new documentation section for Buildkite Packages, including a step-by-step tutorial. ( Documentation )
Feature Add `--allowed-environment-variables` option to agent start. ( Agent )
Enhancement Cap agent retries to 24 hours for cases that previously tried forever. ( Agent )
Fix Prevent agent from retrying more requests that will never succeed. ( Agent )
Enhancement Upgrade agent to run on Go 1.22. ( Agent )
Enhancement Log enabled experiments on agent start. ( Agent )
Enhancement Extend graceful cancellation from checkout phase to all job phases. ( Agent )
Enhancement Allow silencing of specific warning logs using `--disable-warnings-for`. ( Agent )
Fix Resolve Git commit information automatically when using a custom checkout hook. ( Agent )
Fix Fix PowerShell hooks on Windows. ( Agent )

