Manage teams through the REST API

Once a company has more than a handful of teams, access control becomes a hot topic. You don't want to grant everyone permission to edit your deploy pipelines to production, so you need ways to restrict permissions.

Teams in Buildkite let you do just that. Use teams to mirror your teams in real life, then set the appropriate restrictions for what they can access. This change enables you to manage teams programmatically through the REST API.

Note: You could already manage teams through the GraphQL API, but not everyone likes GraphQL, so this one goes out to our RESTful friends. 😊