We’ve all been there—trying to track down the agent running your job or figuring out why no agent has picked it up yet. It’s time-consuming and frustrating, often involving searching through a long list for an agent’s name.

Well, now that’s all much simpler. Each job has a link directly to the agent running it. And if you’re using clusters, you get a link to the queue of agents even before the job gets picked up.

We’ve seen people use this feature to proactively address long-lived agents that start to flake, stopping them before they cause too much trouble. But that’s not all. You can now easily hone in on wait times in queues and refactor your agent infrastructure to allocate more computing resources where they’re needed most.

It’s a simple change, but sometimes that’s what really counts. Enjoy. 😊