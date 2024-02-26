Buildkite Changelog

Linking to agents from jobs

Posted February 26, 2024 by Kalo

You can now go directly from jobs to agent details. When viewing a build, you'll see each job with its agent's name and a link to the agent details:

link-to-agent.png

If you're using clusters, you'll see a link to the queue for the job while waiting for an agent to be assigned:

link-to-queue.png

Once the job is assigned to an agent, you'll see the agent details alongside the queue:

link-to-agent-and-queue.png

