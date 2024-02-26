Buildkite Changelog
Linking to agents from jobs
Posted February 26, 2024 by Kalo
You can now go directly from jobs to agent details. When viewing a build, you'll see each job with its agent's name and a link to the agent details:
If you're using clusters, you'll see a link to the queue for the job while waiting for an agent to be assigned:
Once the job is assigned to an agent, you'll see the agent details alongside the queue:
Feature
