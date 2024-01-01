Flaky tests are a thorn in the side of any team. They disrupt workflows, undermine trust in test suites, and can lead to frustrating delays in shipping code.

Once you have a few teams working together, ownership can get murky, and coordinating the work to fix flaky tests becomes daunting. Teams often resort to siloed manual recordkeeping, making collaborating with others hard.

That’s why Test Analytics now lets you assign flaky tests to specific teams. This allows you to signal ownership and responsibility clearly, reduce the noise, and ensure that each team sees only what's relevant to them. Teams can divide and conquer the work, quashing flaky tests and getting back to shipping code.