Being flexible enough to do anything is a major strength of Buildkite. But it can also make it difficult to know where to start, and you don't want to reinvent the wheel for common use cases.

Our new Template gallery makes it really quick for people to see the shape of a pipeline and try it on their codebase. Use templates to help standardize pipeline definitions in your team or help a new team member get to grips with creating pipelines. Each template has a visual preview with tooltips to explain different step types.

Two of our more popular templates include: