Deploy AWS infrastructure with Pulumi
This template gives you a continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline that previews a Pulumi change before deploying it to AWS.
At a glance:
- For Pulumi projects
- Uses Node.js and npm
- Requires Docker
- Prompts for confirmation before deploying
- Deploys to AWS
How it works
This template:
- Assumes a role in AWS using Buildkite’s OIDC.
- Installs Node dependencies using npm.
- Prints a preview of the Pulumi change in an annotation on the build.
- Asks for manual confirmation to deploy the change.
- Deploys the Pulumi change to AWS with
pulumi up.
The runtime environment uses a Docker image with the Pulumi CLI and Node.js.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your Pulumi code.
- Set Buildkite as an OIDC provider in AWS.
- Set the
AWS_ROLE_ARNenvironment variable to a role with permission to deploy Pulumi changes to your AWS account.
- Set the
PULUMI_STACKenvironment variable to the Pulumi Stack being deployed.
- Store
PULUMI_ACCESS_TOKENin your pipeline secrets.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.