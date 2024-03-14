NewCI/CD in 2023. Check out the December Release for usage metrics, platform improvements, and a sneak peek at upcoming features.
Pipeline Templates

Deploy AWS infrastructure with Pulumi

Preview and deploy AWS infrastructure changes using Pulumi

Use template
Language
JavaScript
Use cases
IaC, CI
Platforms
Docker, AWS
Tool
Pulumi

Deploy AWS infrastructure with Pulumi

This template gives you a continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline that previews a Pulumi change before deploying it to AWS.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Assumes a role in AWS using Buildkite’s OIDC.
  2. Installs Node dependencies using npm.
  3. Prints a preview of the Pulumi change in an annotation on the build.
  4. Asks for manual confirmation to deploy the change.
  5. Deploys the Pulumi change to AWS with pulumi up.

The runtime environment uses a Docker image with the Pulumi CLI and Node.js.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your Pulumi code.
  2. Set Buildkite as an OIDC provider in AWS.
  3. Set the AWS_ROLE_ARN environment variable to a role with permission to deploy Pulumi changes to your AWS account.
  4. Set the PULUMI_STACK environment variable to the Pulumi Stack being deployed.
  5. Store PULUMI_ACCESS_TOKEN in your pipeline secrets.
  6. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  7. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.